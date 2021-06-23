Lawyers Claim Nikole Hannah-Jones Won't Join UNC Faculty Without Tenure
Nikole Hannah-Jones has also considered filing a discrimination lawsuit against the university.www.binnews.com
Nikole Hannah-Jones has also considered filing a discrimination lawsuit against the university.www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.https://www.binnews.com