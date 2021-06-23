Tips for Adding Childcare – 2021’s Most Desired Job Benefit

If you’re an employer of working parents in 2021, chances are pretty good that employer childcare benefit offerings have jumped pretty high on your radar over the last year. Family obligations have been among the top reasons for turnover lately. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, half of the employers that lost workers due to the pandemic lost them because of childcare concerns. This has made childcare benefits one of the top strategies for employee retention and talent attraction. For those who haven’t implemented these types of benefits yet, there are a few handy things to know that might help you get started.