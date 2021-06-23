Cancel
Pico Rivera, CA

40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
PICO RIVERA, Calif. — (AP) — Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday.

The cows were reported running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a gate at a meat packing facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.

A sheriff's deputy shot and killed the cow to protect the family from further injury, the sheriff's department said. The family members were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona told KTLA-TV that at one point he had to jump onto a car to get out of the way of the herd.

“It was a pretty scary ordeal,” he said.

The sheriff's unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.

“Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located,” the department said.

#Slaughterhouse#Cows#Horses#Meat Packing#Ktla Tv#The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters make progress against California forest fires

REDDING, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Friday against Northern California forest fires that burned several homes and forced thousands to flee communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes. Three wildfires near the towering...
WHIO Dayton

Tennessee teen shoots fireworks at Nashville police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee teenager is accused of shooting a firework mortar at a Nashville police helicopter, authorities said. John Schmid, 18, of Franklin, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on an officer/responder, according to Davidson County online court records. His bail was set at $25,000.
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the stomach just before midnight on Friday. Regional dispatch confirmed that one individual was shot. The reported shooting took place in the area of...
WHIO Dayton

50 years after his death, fans honor Jim Morrison in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Paris on Saturday was the only place to be for die-hard Jim Morrison fans. Fifty years after his death at age 27, rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where The Doors' frontman is buried. Many brought candles and pictures, and some burned incense sticks near his grave as police watched nearby.