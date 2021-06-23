Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Carnival Cruise Line Will Add Two More Ships By 2023

By Evan Gove
porthole.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the unexpected consequences of the pandemic on the cruise industry was the scrapping of older ships. Carnival Cruise Line sent a handful of their older ships to the scrapyard in 2020, but it looks like the line is starting to regrow their fleet now that the pandemic is in the rearview. The cruise line announced today plans to add two additional ships by 2023, including a brand new one which was slated to join sister line AIDA Cruises.

www.porthole.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Carnival Cruise Line Will#Aida Cruises#Carnival Corporation#Carnival Panorama#Carnival Celebration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mardi Gras
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Safety concerns prompt second Florida condo building to evacuate

The city of North Miami Beach on Friday mandated the immediate evacuation and closure of an apartment building following a failed inspection. A report on the Crestview Towers Condominium found structural and electrical concerns that prompted Miami officials to take immediate action, The Miami Herald reports. The 156-unit building, built...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...