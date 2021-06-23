Carnival Cruise Line Will Add Two More Ships By 2023

One of the unexpected consequences of the pandemic on the cruise industry was the scrapping of older ships. Carnival Cruise Line sent a handful of their older ships to the scrapyard in 2020, but it looks like the line is starting to regrow their fleet now that the pandemic is in the rearview. The cruise line announced today plans to add two additional ships by 2023, including a brand new one which was slated to join sister line AIDA Cruises.