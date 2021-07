SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Meson Network is building the decentralized bandwidth marketplace for Web3, connecting internet users with spare bandwidth through an efficient Web3 marketplace. At its core, Meson is an abstracted cache layer with the power to provide bandwidth to all storage layer projects, namely IPFS and Arweave. The market for bandwidth provisioning is poised for disruption. The Meson team believe major players such as AWS and Azure will see their market dominance slump in favour of a P2P marketplace nested on Web3, supported and used by people from anywhere in the world.