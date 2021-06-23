Warriors clip Tupelo in summer play

The Pontotoc Warriors moved the ball crisply and played good transition defense on Thursday, knocking off 6A powerhouse Tupelo in a summer game 54-49. Summer basketball is a less formal affair than the regular season, with two, abbreviated halves and heavy player substitutions. It’s a chance for coaches to get younger players some experience and to work on fundamentals and game strategies. Coach Rolley Tipler’s squad, though lacking deep experience, played well as a unit. All five of Tipler’s starters were new. As of June 17, their season winning percentage was an even 500, at 16-16.