Our Pac-12 coaching rankings didn't change much for 2021, and that is a sign of the times for the conference. There is not a Pac-12 coach in our top 10 rankings among the 1-130 rankings for FBS coaches. The top seven coaches are ranked in the same order as 2020. It's tough to move up given the conference didn't put a team in the College Football Playoff and is coming off a season where every team in the league only played between four and seven games due to COVID-19.