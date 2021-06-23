Cancel
EUR/USD forms bearish flag as Eurozone economic rebound accelerates

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EUR/USD pair has formed a bearish flag on the 4H chart. Investors are reacting to the relatively dovish statement by the Fed Chair. The pair rose after the strong Eurozone PMI numbers. The EUR/USD pair tilted upwards after the relatively strong flash manufacturing, services, and composite PMI numbers from...

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD hangs near two-weeks lows as USD rebounds, German Data eyed

EUR/USD struggles to hold onto the gains in the Asian session. US dollar pares gains as rate hike fears fade out amid mixed economic data. The Euro gains limited on ECB's dovish outlook, PMI data eyed. The depreciative move in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD grounded on Monday morning Asian’s...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1858. Despite resumption of recent decline to a fresh 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1808 in post-NFP New York, intra-day rebound to 1.1874 due to broad-based long liquidation in the greenback suggests temporary low is made and 1-2 days of consolidation is in store, as long as res at 1.1909/11 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1838 would bring re-test of 1.1808.
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.30 am ET, Sweden's services PMI data is due for June. At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Strong US Jobs Report Fails to Lift Dollar, Bond Yields Fall

CAD, AUD, Risk FX, Commodities Rise, Fed Minutes Next. Summary: Despite a stronger-than-expected US employment gain, the Dollar eased while bond yields fell. The American economy added a total of 860,000 new jobs in June, far outstripping forecasts of 700,000 and an upwardly revised gain of 583,000 (559,000) in May. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% (5.8%). The Dollar surged immediately following the release but lost steam, gradually easing to close lower against its rivals. Risk appetite rallied, lifting stocks, bonds, commodities, and related currencies. A favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) slid 0.38%, closing at 92.25 from 92.55. Risky currencies advanced, led by the Australian Dollar, up 0.7% to 0.7527 (0.7464 Friday). Against the Canadian Loonie (best performing major) the Greenback slumped 1.13% to 1.2325 from 1.2442. The USD/JPY pair slid 0.53% to 111.02 (111.57) weighed by a 4-basis point drop in the US 10-year bond yield to 1.42%. Sterling soared to a 1.3832 close from its Friday opening of 1.3757 and an overnight low at 1.3731. The Euro rose moderately to finish at 1.1865 (1.1845 Friday) and a low at 1.1807 low. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed little-changed at 6.4710 from 6.4735. The US Dollar eased against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3465 from 1.3480. Commodity prices climbed. Silver rallied to USD 26.37 from USD 26.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher. The DOW closed at 34,790 (34,637 Friday) while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,350 (4,320).
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Correction Brewing: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

AUD/USD trades to a fresh 2021 low (0.7477) in June as Federal Reserve officials project two rate hikes for 2023, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the V-shape recovery from 2020 as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) appears to be on track to retain the current course for monetary policy.
BusinessDailyFx

Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Fed, Inflation, Inelastic Travel Demand – Third Quarter Fundamental Forecast. Japanese Yen weakness slowed in the second quarter, road ahead not easy. A key upside factor for USD/JPY remains a less-dovish Federal Reserve. Inelastic travel demand, vaccination rates may keep US inflation elevated. To read the full...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold soars as US job data fails to flesh up early taper-talk bets, posts weekly gain

On Friday, the precious safe-haven gold futures’ prices rose nearly 0.8 per cent, hovering closer to a $1,800 per ounce psychological handle and widening their distances further from a two-month high hit earlier in the week, as the American Dollar fell after US Labour Department’s closely monitored nonfarm payroll data had failed to lift up investors’ morale despite reporting the highest number of job gains in more than 10 months, eventually weighing on investors’ prospects of an initiation of early taper-talks.
Businesswhtc.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro remains under strong pressure and may accelerate lower

Euro remains under strong pressure and may accelerate lower if US jobs data beat forecast. The Euro extends weakness into fifth straight day, hitting the lowest in nearly three months on Friday. Bears broke below key supports at 1.1747/36 (June 18/21 lows/Fibo 76.4% of 1.1704/1.2266 ascend) but need to register...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Eurozone Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In May

(RTTNews) - Eurozone producer prices increased at a faster pace in May driven by a surge in energy cost, data from Eurostat showed on Friday. Industrial producer prices were up 9.6 percent year-on-year, following a 7.6 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 9.5 percent. Excluding...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD fails to clear key resistance at $1,790

Gold closed the last three days of the week in the positive territory. Key near-term resistance located at $1,790 remains intact. FOMC will release June meeting minutes on Wednesday. Following a consolidation phase in the previous week, gold stayed relatively calm on Monday but came under renewed bearish pressure on...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD has a good chance to regain the $1900 level – TDS

As gold plunged back into the $1,770s/oz range in the days immediately after the June FOMC economic projections were released, the market delivered a sobering reminder to investors and analysts that the path to new highs is almost never a smooth one. Despite the recent selloff, economists at TD Securities judge that the Fed’s continued emphasis on its full employment mandate should see the yellow metal recover most of its recent losses.
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/USD crosses key support after strong eurozone jobs numbers

The Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar after the relatively mixed economic data from Japan. According to the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the country’s large manufacturers index increased from 5 in the first quarter to 14 in the second quarter. Similarly, the large non-manufacturers index rose from -1 to 1. While this was the best business sentiment since 2018, it was lower than analysts’ estimates. Further data by Markit showed that the manufacturing PMI declined from 53.0 to 52.4 as output declined and costs rose. These numbers show that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will not be quick to tighten.
MarketsBenzinga

GBP/USD Holds Bearish Bias, Survives Above 1.3800

The positive tone of the pound faded during the American session. US dollar outperforms on June’s last trading session. GBP/USD holds bearish bias, survives above 1.3800. The GBP/USD pair dropped on Wednesday toward the June low. The decline found support around 1.3800. The pound outperformed on European hours, with cable hitting a daily high at 1.3872 before turning to the downside. The strength of the dollar was enough to push GBP/USD to the downside.