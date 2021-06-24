Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Race to the Sun: join travel expert Simon Calder as he answers your questions about summer holidays

Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MClSg_0ad26gum00

While international leisure travel got the green light to restart on 17 May, summer holidays have rarely been more complicated.

As we edge closer to the summer peak and continue on the roadmap out of domestic lockdown , the myriad issues around travelling abroad remain. The government ’s infamous traffic light system for travel has been a hot topic for many weeks, and certainly long before the green list was announced on 14 May.

Now, several weeks on, confusion and frustration still surround the world of travel, with many unclear of the rules as the government continues to tread cautiously around the countries Brits can travel to without the imposition of onerous restrictions upon their return.

Will we be able to travel further than Gibraltar this summer? Will Britons who have been fully vaccinated be able to skip quarantine? The Independent ’s renowned travel correspondent Simon Calder spends his days navigating these ever-changing rules.

To help you understand the ongoing chaos a little better, our award-winning travel team is gathering together to put on an exclusive virtual event in which the latest advice will be discussed and as many of your travel questions as possible will be answered.

Our experts – travel editor Cathy Adams and travel correspondent Simon Calder – will be on hand for an hour to break down everything from the rules around travel to specific countries to the latest advice and tips on booking a UK holiday for your summer break.

The event will be held over Zoom on 30 June from 6.30-7.30pm; sign up for free here .

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Calder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#Race#Travel Team#Summer Break#Uk#Sun#Brits#Britons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
Related
TravelTravel Weekly

Brits postponing summer foreign holidays – Travel Counsellors

Britons are postponing their big getaway with the current uncertainty and changes to destinations on the government’s traffic light system, according to Travel Counsellors. People are looking well ahead when planning their next big holiday. Almost a third of new holiday bookings (31%) made last week were for winter 2021-22,...
LifestyleTelegraph

Is now the moment to bag a holiday bargain? All your questions answered

With news that quarantine may soon be dropped for fully vaccinated Britons when returning from amber destinations, is now the time to finally book that long-anticipated holiday? Read on for our expert advice. If restrictions lift, will holiday prices soar?. Experience tells us that, yes, this is a risk. But...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What could new rules for vaccinated travellers mean for your summer holiday?

In potentially welcome news for holidaymakers and the travel industry, the government is reportedly considering scrapping the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries.The move, reported by the Daily Telegraph, would mean tourists and business travellers could visit amber destinations without having to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.A government spokesperson said work has begun to “consider the role of vaccinations” for inbound travel following the continued success of the jab’s rollout, while travel consultant Paul Charles claimed the new rules are expected to come into effect by “late July”.What could this...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Summer in the cities: Simon Calder’s selection of good-value getaways

Millions of people have chosen to stay in the UK this year. The media minister, John Whittingdale, told Sky News: “You can have a great holiday in Britain and I think a very large number of people will decide this year that that’s what they will do.”But how to arrange it? With demand surging, in some parts of the country, prices are high and availability is low.The solution: choose a great British city over coast or countryside. They have good connections, heritage and gastronomy in abundance, and hotels at very competitive prices.You’re all set for a city break – and...
Travelinews.co.uk

Europe travel: Holidaymakers rush to book summer trips to new green list destinations

British sun-seekers have rushed to book trips to islands including Menorca and Malta after these destinations were added to the UK’s green travel list. The addition of Malta, Madeira and Spain’s Balearic Islands – which include Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca and Formentera – to the green list of quarantine-free travel destinations prompted a flurry of bookings from Britons desperate to get away this summer.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Green List Travel: Listen to the latest Simon Calder podcast

Scroll down to listen to today’s podcast.For 19 weeks, international leisure travel (which includes visiting loved ones) has been illegal. Now, as adventures and reconnections open up, the race to the sun is on. But a journey overseas has the look of a constantly evolving obstacle course about it – with “go directly to quarantine” the square no-one wants to land on.Travellers venturing abroad must contend with unprecedented complexity: identifying the requirements of their destination, assessing Foreign Office advice and the effect that may have on travel insurance cover and organising the complex series of tests and documentation required to...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Can I travel to Malta this summer and what are the rules?

There was a small bit of good news for holidaymakers on 24 June as the Department for Transport announced that 16 destinations were set to join the travel “green list”.The transport secretary confirmed that, alongside various British Overseas Territories, tourism favourites Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands and a number of Caribbean islands would soon be upgraded.Grant Shapps said: “We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, we're now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries – showing a...
LifestyleTelegraph

Any hopes of a family holiday in Europe this summer are fading fast

Last week there were some rays of hope for travellers hoping to get away this summer. Several more countries were added to the government’s green list (and the green watchlist) which would mean we don’t have to self isolate when we come back from holiday. Now hope has been dashed...
Travelwriteoutofla.com

Questions About You Must Know the Answers To Gallery

When you are choosing this plumbing contractor, it will be better to have a look at certain factors. At least when you are informed, it will be simpler to identify the one that can provide more benefits. Usually, it is these benefits that clients are looking for. A good plumbing contractor will work hard in ensuring that clients can get benefits out of the money they will pay. Therefore, try to do some assessment in the market, then later one make decisions. This assessment is what can give you more information on what a good plumbing contractor looks like. Maybe you may look at some factors such as the location of the plumbing contractor, the reputation that has been earned, and the convenience provided. Such factors are very important in the delivery of information to clients. Once you evaluate them appropriately, they will provide an opportunity for gathering more information. The following are hints for choosing a good plumbing contractor.
HobbiesPosted by
Salon

An expert helps answer the question “does sustainable fishing exist?”

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Sustainable fishing has become a hot topic recently, including debates over whether or not it really exists. And while the world of seafood can seem confusing at a glance, with questions about ecolabels, fish farming and more making our buying choices seem complicated, there is sustainable fish to be found. To help us navigate these waters, we invited the Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance, or NAMA, to chat with us on Facebook Live. You can find a summary of the conversation here, but be sure to watch the interview below to learn more.
Environmentthebharatexpressnews.com

UK Weather: A week of wet weather could put a damper on UK sporting events

Thunder and heavy rains expected to hit England on Sunday evening sparked a week of wet weather which could put a damper on some of the upcoming sporting events in the UK. With scattered showers set to continue through Monday, stars due to play on Wimbledon opening day on Monday could be forced to leave the pitch.