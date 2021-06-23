California heat waves prompt alerts about EV charging habits, energy conservation
California has more electric cars than any other state, but now the high cooling demands due to a heat wave could impact drivers' ability to charge their EVs. The state's Independent System Operator (ISO), which oversees the electricity grid, twice asked Californians to conserve energy during specific periods—dubbed Flex Alerts—on a voluntary basis, Newsweek reported. EV charging was included in a list of conservation tips the ISO posted on Twitter, along with things like avoiding use of large appliances, and turning off extra lights.www.greencarreports.com