Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan's Island, SC

Architectural Gems

islandeyenews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattery Gadsden Cultural Center (BGCC) is proud to announce the availability of a DVD that we want you all to see. The concept for this 90-minute video came from our Dec. 7, 2019, Trolley Tours that showcased unique homes on Sullivan’s Island with island historian Roy Williams III telling their stories and pointing out their unique architectural details. These tours promptly sold out and we began looking for a way to capture the essence of this experience on video and make it available to a wider audience. This past year in which Covid-19 limited our planned in-person activities provided the opportunity to focus on this project, and the result is Architectural Gems of Sullivan’s Island. Eighteen of the most historically and architecturally significant homes that were previously featured on the Trolley Tours are highlighted in this video narrated by Roy Williams III. Roy points out the architectural styles and features – often unique to Sullivan’s Island – and relates the engaging stories and histories of each home. Interior views, not possible to include on the Trolley Tours, are featured for a select few homes, notably Brady’s Tavern and the Octagonal House. This video is important in preserving the spirit of historic preservation on the most historic island along South Carolina’s coast. We are deeply grateful to the owners who gave us permission to film these exceptional homes. Please visit the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center website (batterygadsden. com) for a preview of the Architectural Gems of Sullivan’s island and for ordering information. If you have any questions, contact us at batterygadsden@gmail.com. Our sincere thanks to all of you for your continued support and interest in Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, a 501(c )3 non-profit organization, with the mission of preserving the culture of art and history on Sullivan’s Island.

islandeyenews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sullivan's Island, SC
City
Gadsden, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architectural Gems#The Trolley Tours#The Octagonal House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Historic Preservation
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...