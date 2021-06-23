Job opening: Equipment Repair Leader

Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) located in Cleveland, Ohio, is searching for an Equipment Repair Leader to join their Operations Division.

Duties:

Conducts scheduled bus inspections and fills out inspection sheets.

Diagnoses problems with bus systems, including engine, transmission, brakes, suspension, electrical, cooling system, etc.

Repairs buses as needed. Fills out the appropriate paperwork.

Equipment Repair Leader trains and gives technical direction to 442 and 447 mechanics in all of the above duties.

Performs other duties of a similar nature as may be required.

Works overtime as necessitated by operational needs.

Minimum Requirements:

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Applicants must have successfully completed technical courses covering automotive, bus, truck, or heavy diesel repair taken at the high school or post-high school level. This includes electrical systems theory and repair, basic maintenance, brakes and suspension, and engine repair.

Applicants must have previous experience diagnosing and repairing a variety of problems with bus mechanical and electrical systems.

A valid TEMPORARY or PERMANENT STATE OF OHIO COMMERCIAL DRIVERS LICENSE (CDL), Class “A” or “B" with Passenger and Airbrake endorsements is required, no more than FOUR (4) POINTS in the past three years.

Environmental Conditions

Exposure to cold, heat, noise, and vibration inside and outside of the garage environment.

Physical Demands

Must be able to pass DOT physical requirements for CDL drivers and pass drug & alcohol testing requirements.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit and stand for prolonged periods of time.

The employee is frequently required to bend, stoop, climb, reach with hands and arms, frequent to continuous driving, sitting, handle or feel, see with normal visual acuity, talk, speak and hear.

The employee is required to lift materials up to 50 lbs.

The employee is occasionally required to monitor a video display terminal.

Please note: All internal applicants, please apply through the self-service portal myinfo.gcrta.org

