Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning eyeing return to Final

NHL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill advance with win against Islanders; Canadiens take lead on Golden Knights in Semifinals. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2021 NHL postseason. There is one playoff game scheduled for Wednesday and there was one Tuesday. On Tap. There is one game on...

www.nhl.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Fischler
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Reggie Leach
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Stanley Cup Final#Nbcsn#Cbc#Tvas#The Philadelphia Flyers#The Florida Panthers#T Mobile Arena#The Golden Knights#The Montreal Canadiens#Montreal Canadiens 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Final Storylines

Oct 15, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) battle for the puck during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports. It’s official, the Montreal Canadiens will be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in...
NHLNHL

Content creator Richards 'stoked' to help NHL grow youth audience

Social media star to be 'voice of the fans,' has special 1-on-1 with Commissioner Bettman. Josh Richards dreamed of making the NHL when he was a kid. That finally happened Wednesday, even if it wasn't exactly the way he imagined. The NHL announced before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup...
NHLNHL

Vasilevskiy rises to challenge against Price in Lightning's Game 2 win

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy called it a personal challenge to go head-to-head against Carey Price in the Stanley Cup Final. The Tampa Bay Lightning goalie has not only accepted it, he's winning it by doing to the Montreal Canadiens what Price, their goalie, had done to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights to get here.
NHLNHL

Canadiens really are underdogs against Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA -- The Montreal Canadiens have the right attitude entering the 2021 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "We believe that we aren't the underdog," assistant coach Luke Richardson said Sunday on Stanley Cup Final media day. But make no mistake: The Canadiens are the underdogs. By some...
NHLPosted by
Daily Herald

Lightning take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) Montreal; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +119, Lightning -142; over/under is 5. STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE:...
NHLNHL

Ducharme coaching Canadiens in Game 3 of Cup Final

MONTREAL -- Dominique Ducharme is coaching the Montreal Canadiens against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Bell Centre on Friday (NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS). He completed the required 14-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on June 18. "I don't think the last...
NHLhabsworld.net

HabsWorld Predicts: 2021 Playoffs – Stanley Cup Final

HabsWorld.net -- The Stanley Cup Final starts Monday evening and the resilient Montreal Canadiens have advanced to the last round of the playoffs. The HabsWorld writers provide their predictions on what’s expected to be an exciting series to determine who will lift Lord Stanley’s cup and celebrate. Stanley Cup Final.
NHLNHL

Arvidsson traded to Kings by Predators for two NHL Draft picks

Nashville receives second-round selection in 2021, third-round choice in 2022 from Los Angeles for forward. Forward Viktor Arvidsson traded to Kings from Predators for 2021 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick. 02:01 •. Viktor Arvidsson was traded to the Los Angeles Kings by the Nashville Predators on Thursday for two NHL...
NHLNHL

Eriksson Ek signs eight-year, $42 million contract to remain with Wild

Forward had NHL career highs in goals, points, could have become restricted free agent July 28. Minnesota Wild sign forward Joel Eriksson Ek to eight-year, $42 million contact. Joel Eriksson Ek signed an eight-year, $42 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Friday to avoid becoming a restricted free agent. It has an average annual value of $5.25 million.
NHLNHL

Game 3: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens will play their first Stanley Cup Final game in the history of the Bell Centre tonight. Here's everything you need to know heading into Game 3:. Dominique Ducharme's squad deserved a better fate on Wednesday night against the Lightning. The Canadiens fired 43 shots on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, but only center Nick Suzuki managed to solve him in a 3-1 defeat. It was the second straight game that Montreal managed to light the lamp just once behind the Russian netminder. Winger Blake Coleman scored the game-winning goal with 0.3 seconds left in the second period. For his part, goaltender Carey Price turned aside 20 of 23 shots in the loss.
NHLNHL

Whitehead surprised with tickets to see Canadiens, Price for Game 3

Montreal CEO Molson called young fan who goalie befriended two years ago. Canadiens owner Geoff Molson checks in with young superfan Anderson Whitehead, and offers him tickets to Game 3 against the Lightning. 01:13 •. The Montreal Canadiens had a special guest at Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final...
NHLNHL

Burns: 3 Things we learned from a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final

Blake Coleman scored at the buzzer in the 2nd while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 42 saves to help the Lightning take a 2-0 series lead. The Tampa Bay Lightning are halfway to repeating as Stanley Cup champions. The Lightning took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series over the Montreal Canadiens...
NHLNHL

Canadiens not panicking ahead of Game 3 trailing Cup Final to Lightning

Relying on experience of coming back against Maple Leafs in first round. The Montreal Canadiens believe they are trending in the right direction in the Stanley Cup Final despite losing the first two games of the best-of-7 series to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Forward Cole Caufield said the Canadiens can...
NHLtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens 7/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Montreal Canadiens in Centre Bell, CAN, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 8:00 pm (EDT). The Tampa Bay Lightning swept the Montreal Canadiens in the first two matches of the Stanley Cup Final, winning 5-1 in Game One and 3-1 in Game Two. The Lightning is only two victories away from capturing back-to-back Stanley Cups, but they will play their next two matches in Montreal.
BusinessNHL

Bill Foley Announces Formation Of The "Foley Entertainment Group"

Foley names long-time Las Vegas hospitality executive Randy Morton as co-CEO alongside VGK President and COO Kerry Bubolz. VEGAS (July 1, 2021) - Vegas Golden Knights Chairman Bill Foley announced today, July 1, the formation of the Foley Entertainment Group LLC, a service organization that will oversee the Foley portfolio of entertainment properties. These properties currently include: the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Indoor Football Team, City National Arena, Lifeguard Arena, the Dollar Loan Center, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Hotel Le Mars and Chalkboard Restaurant in Healdsburg, California, a 5 star hotel under contract in Santa Barbara, Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, Montana, a number of other assets and any future acquisitions.
NHLNHL

Canadiens stay positive after mistakes lead to Game 2 loss in Cup Final

Trail series against Lightning, aim to 'keep wearing them down'. The Montreal Canadiens looked at the positives following what could've been a disheartening 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Wednesday. After vowing they would play...
NHLNHL

Lightning should be confident up 2-0 despite not playing their best

Andrei Vasilevskiy's play between the pipes is a big reason why the Bolts swept the first two Cup Final games at home. The Tampa Bay Lightning didn't have their 'A' game when they faced the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night at AMALIE Arena.
NHLNHL

'Quest for the Stanley Cup' continues with Cooper keeping his cool

Lightning coach reflecting on repeat bid among highlights of fifth episode. Watch episode five of "Quest For The Stanley Cup" Friday, July 2nd, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on YouTube.com/NHL in Canada. 01:00 •. The voice floated out from a sea of Montreal Canadiens players on the ice.
NHLNHL

The Action Network: Lightning vs. Canadiens, Game 3 odds, analysis

--- Lightning at Canadiens Stanley Cup Final Game 3 odds. Note: If you're new to betting, the Lightning's -140 odds mean a $140 bet would profit $100 if they win the game. Conversely, the Canadiens' +115 odds mean a $100 bet would net $115. Convert odds using The Action Network's Betting Odds Calculator.