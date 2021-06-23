Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning eyeing return to Final

MONTREAL - The Canadiens will play their first Stanley Cup Final game in the history of the Bell Centre tonight. Here's everything you need to know heading into Game 3:. Dominique Ducharme's squad deserved a better fate on Wednesday night against the Lightning. The Canadiens fired 43 shots on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, but only center Nick Suzuki managed to solve him in a 3-1 defeat. It was the second straight game that Montreal managed to light the lamp just once behind the Russian netminder. Winger Blake Coleman scored the game-winning goal with 0.3 seconds left in the second period. For his part, goaltender Carey Price turned aside 20 of 23 shots in the loss.