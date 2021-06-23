Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning eyeing return to Final

Foley names long-time Las Vegas hospitality executive Randy Morton as co-CEO alongside VGK President and COO Kerry Bubolz. VEGAS (July 1, 2021) - Vegas Golden Knights Chairman Bill Foley announced today, July 1, the formation of the Foley Entertainment Group LLC, a service organization that will oversee the Foley portfolio of entertainment properties. These properties currently include: the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Indoor Football Team, City National Arena, Lifeguard Arena, the Dollar Loan Center, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Hotel Le Mars and Chalkboard Restaurant in Healdsburg, California, a 5 star hotel under contract in Santa Barbara, Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, Montana, a number of other assets and any future acquisitions.