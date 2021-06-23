Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

High court limits when police can enter home without warrant

By JESSICA GRESKO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjhId_0ad259xX00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adding to the country’s ongoing discussion of the extent of police powers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put limits on when police officers pursuing a fleeing suspect can enter a home without a warrant.

The high court ruled that when officers are pursuing someone suspected of a misdemeanor, a less serious crime, they cannot always enter a home without a warrant if a suspect enters.

The court had previously given police greater freedom to enter homes in cases involving more serious crimes. In a 1976 case, the justices said that police in “hot pursuit” of a suspect believed to have committed a felony can enter a home without a warrant.

The case the justices decided Wednesday is important both to law enforcement and to groups concerned about privacy. But it doesn’t give police a bright line for when they can and cannot enter a home to pursue someone suspected of committing a misdemeanor.

“The flight of a suspected misdemeanant does not always justify a warrantless entry into a home. An officer must consider all the circumstances in a pursuit case to determine whether there is a law enforcement emergency. On many occasions, the officer will have good reason to enter — to prevent imminent harms of violence, destruction of evidence, or escape from the home. But when the officer has time to get a warrant, he must do so — even though the misdemeanant fled,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a majority opinion for seven members of the court that included both liberals and conservatives.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito said that, in their view, a suspect’s choice to flee alone should give police the ability to pursue that person into a home. They suggested the majority’s opinion leaves too much for officers in the field to consider in the midst of a chase, providing “no guidance at all.”

“The Constitution does not demand this absurd and dangerous result,” Roberts wrote.

Elizabeth Wydra, president of the liberal Constitutional Accountability Center, said it remains to be seen how the decision will play out in the real world. The decision does not bar police from homes when they are chasing a misdemeanor suspect, but it does not give them free reign to enter either.

“As our country continues to grapple with the limits and problems associated with law enforcement’s powers, the Court’s refusal to allow police unfettered entry into the home is welcome,” she wrote in a statement.

Larry H. James, general counsel for the National Fraternal Order of Police, which filed a brief in the case, said he does not see much changing for police as a result of the ruling. The decision tells police to do what they always do, he said, which is “use your common sense, use your training.” He said the guidance for police from the ruling is: “When the situation warrants immediate action, take it. When it doesn’t, get a warrant.”

The case before the justices involved California resident Arthur Lange. One evening in 2016, an officer saw Lange driving his station wagon in Sonoma County, playing music loudly and honking his horn several times. The officer believed those were noise violations punishable by small fines and followed Lange. The officer later turned on his car’s lights to get Lange to stop. But Lange continued driving for about four seconds, turned into his driveway and entered his garage without stopping.

The officer got out of his car and, as Lange’s garage door was closing, stuck his foot under the door so it would re-open. Lange was ultimately arrested after the officer smelled alcohol on his breath, and he was charged with driving under the influence as well as an excessive noise offense.

Lange argued that the officer’s entry into the garage without a warrant violated his Fourth Amendment right to be free of “unreasonable searches and seizures.” The justices sent his case back to lower courts to be reevaluated in light of their decision.

The case is Lange v. California, 20-18.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Justices#Police Powers#Lower Court#Court Cases#Ap#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

SID SALTER: Supreme Court deals another setback to unions in property rights decision

Mississippi’s agribusiness community and the state’s labor organizations both saw a major Supreme Court decision issued in a California case that centers on the intersection of union access to private property in union organizing activities. The case is styled Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company, Inc., versus Victoria Hassid, in her capacity as chair of the California Agricultural Relations Board.
Congress & CourtsGazette

Supreme Court limits police ability to conduct warrantless searches

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that police cannot "categorically" justify a warrantless entry into a misdemeanor suspect's home. In a mostly unanimous decision, the court found that the Fourth Amendment generally protects people from impromptu police searches. The case is one of several Fourth Amendment disputes the high court has heard in the past year. Justice Elena Kagan wrote the court's majority opinion. A number of justices also filed concurrences.
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

High court curbs police warrant powers, ending ‘hot pursuit’ precedent

Roberts, Alito dissent from 7-2 decision. The Supreme Court on Wednesday limited when police officers pursuing a fleeing suspect can enter a home without a warrant. The high court ruled that when officers are pursuing someone suspected of a misdemeanor, a less serious crime, they cannot always enter a home without a warrant if a suspect enters.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Hot Pursuit May Still Require Warrant, High Court Rules

WASHINGTON (CN) — Raising the bar for the exception to warrant requirements under the Fourth Amendment, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday that police should get less leeway when investigating misdemeanor crimes versus felonies in progress. “The flight of a suspected misdemeanant does not always justify a warrantless entry into...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

SCOTUS Rules Law Enforcement Must Obtain Warrant to Enter Home for Misdemeanor Crimes

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that police officers pursuing someone suspected of a misdemeanor cannot follow the suspect into a home without a warrant. "The flight of a suspected misdemeanant does not always justify a warrantless entry into a home," Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the court's majority opinion of Lange v. California, 20-18. "An officer must consider all the circumstances in a pursuit case to determine whether there is a law enforcement emergency."
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

Iowa Supreme Court rules police must have warrant to search trash

Iowa police can no longer sift through someone’s garbage looking for evidence of a crime without a search warrant, the Iowa Supreme Court announced in a ruling Friday. In a 4-3 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court made new law, according to a Scott County official, in the case of State of Iowa versus Nicholas Dean Wright of Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County. The ruling caused a Scott County case, State of Iowa versus Ryan Joseph Hahn to be returned to Scott County District Court with instructions.
Arizona StateFox News

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct, following a challenge from the Democratic National Committee. In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded...
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Supreme Court says California rule requiring nonprofits to reveal donor names is unconstitutional

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a California law requiring nonprofits to reveal the names of their major donors to the government is "facially unconstitutional." The 6-3 ruling came on the final day of a term that has seen the justices take a noticeably unified approach to a number of hot-button issues. But on the final day of the term, the court issued two rulings divided along ideological lines. Chief Justice John Roberts was joined by the five other Republican-appointed justices in siding with the conservative nonprofit groups that challenged the California law,
California StateNew York Post

Supreme Court rules against California in dark money case

California may not require charities to reveal who their larger donors are, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision split along the court’s ideological lines. In a 6-3 decision, with the court’s three liberal members dissenting, the nation’s highest bench ruled that the Golden State did not have the authority to demand that organizations disclose the identities of donors contributing $5,000 or more annually.
Chula Vista, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Police serve third search warrant at home of missing Chula Vista mom

Nearly six months after a Chula Vista mother went missing, police on Thursday once again served a search warrant at her home. It was the third search at the home of Maya “May” Millete, who was last seen Jan. 7 in the eastern Chula Vista house she shared with her husband and their three children.
Saint Louis, MOCNBC

U.S. Supreme Court tosses out excessive force ruling in loss for police

The civil rights lawsuit filed by Bryan Gilbert and Jody Lombardo accused the officers of violating the U.S. Constitution's 4th Amendment protections against unlawful searches and seizures. The Supreme Court's decision said the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had not clearly analyzed whether the police use of...
Hamilton County, OHwvxu.org

Supreme Court Decision Halts Hamilton County Evictions Again

In a back-and-forth battle between the federal government and Hamilton County courts, the federal government is winning. The Supreme Court voted Tuesday to not lift the eviction moratorium and extended it through the end of July. In the county, however, officials resumed evictions about six weeks ago citing a now-defunct Tennessee court ruling.