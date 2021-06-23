Conway Riverfest 2021 happening this weekend, with big plans to make up for missed year

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Chamber of Commerce's biggest event of the year is happening this weekend. Riverfest is back, after a year off because of COVID-19. You can head downtown Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for live music, arts and crafts, a kids play zone, food vendors, a beer garden, and more. Harley Shelley, the Special Events and Marketing Director for the Conway Chamber of Commerce, says they tried to make this year's Riverfest the biggest ever to make up for the missed pandemic year.