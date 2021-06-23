5 Classic Spots to Eat Bright Leaf Hot Dogs

The aptly named Ole Time Grill — originally Thornton’s — dates back to 1946 and comes with a wall of vintage photos to prove it. While tucked into one of the tiny hot spot’s two booths, you can marvel at a black-and-white portrait of what may be the largest hog ever raised and slaughtered in the area. “He weighed 1,305 pounds,” notes grill owner Robert Smith, who estimates that he fries up between 800 and 1,000 Bright Leaf hot dogs a week. “I do homemade hamburgers and lemonade, but Bright Leafs are my main thing,” says Smith, who makes good company if you mosey in solo. “They’re the best in North Carolina … according to me.”