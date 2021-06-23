Cancel
Cars

Direct to Consumer EV Sales Can Help Electric Vehicles Go Mainstream

By Jim Motavalli
Tree Hugger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In what’s become an annual tradition at the state Capitol, legislation authorizing Tesla and other electric vehicle manufacturers to sell directly to car buyers stalled out and died.” That was the June 10th issue of the Hartford Courant. The legislation “failed to advance” and died, as it has before the General Assembly for five years running.

www.treehugger.com
#Electric Car#Environment America#Direct Sales#Capitol#The Hartford Courant#The General Assembly#Alliance#Automotive Innovation#Ev#Lordstown Motors#Cato Institute#The Sierra Club
Income TaxForbes

A Bigger Tax Credit For Going Electric: What It Could Mean For Consumers

About that $12,500 tax credit for the purchase of electric vehicles that’s been making news? Don’t hold your breath. The revisions to the present federal income tax rebate for purchasers of qualified plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles are contained in Senate Bill 1298, the Clean Energy for America Act. It covers a slew of energy related issues, not just EV credits.
CarsINFORUM

Letter: The benefits of electric vehicles

The truth of simplicity comes out through the building process of electric vehicles will soon be persuading drivers to consider buying one for greener travel in years to come. On the other side, complicated machines are within the conventional gas-guzzling vehicles that occupy most American roadways. For the positives, there are several benefits to owning an electric vehicle such as less maintenance, financial credits, no more gas stations to stop at, also lessening your carbon footprint is the longer advantage here. In time, the education and growing innovation of electric vehicles will grow and hopefully we can save our future and promote sustainable mobility through the electric vehicles that are not far off.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

GM Doubles Down on Electric Vehicles

Virtually all legacy automakers have started to invest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past decade. In recent years, General Motors (NYSE:GM) has been one of the most aggressive with respect to EV investments. At its EV day in early 2020, GM revealed that it would invest over $20 billion...
POTUSWashington Post

Where We Are on the Road to Electric Vehicles

Are we there yet? No, but we’re definitely on the road. After decades of doubt, the world’s automakers have made up their minds about electric vehicles. The car world was rocked in January by General Motors Co.’s pledge to stop selling gas-burning cars by 2035, and industrywide EV investment plans now top $230 billion, according to AlixPartners, a consultancy. With governments wielding carrots for consumers and sticks for producers, EVs jumped to 11% of new car sales in Europe in 2020 and reached nearly 15% in the first quarter of 2021; in the same period, EV sales in China went from 4.8% to 8%. But there are big obstacles to the breakneck transition scientists say is needed to limit climate change, including plain old inertia. When it comes to cars, said Gina McCarthy, President Joe Biden’s top climate adviser, lots of people “just want ’em to be what they used to be.”
Fremont, CAstarkinsider.com

Trendspotting: Europe leads the way in new electric vehicle sales

With all of the Tesla talk here stateside you’d think the world was awash in EVs made in Fremont, California. But according to Pew Research Center that isn’t the case. According to their latest report Europe is, in fact, leading the electric vehicle charge. Current market share of EVs in Europe is about 10%, far surpassing the next entrant in China with 5.7% share. The U.S. trails with a rather paltry 2% EV share:
Energy Industryafp.com

Californians can charge electric vehicles despite heat waves

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Posts shared thousands of times on social media say California told its residents not to charge their electric cars because of a power shortage. This is false; the state has released voluntary energy saving tips that include charging vehicles before an electricity conservation alert is issued, and a spokeswoman for the grid operator denied people were forbidden from charging.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

EV Sales Nearly Double in U.S.

The surge in demand for new vehicles has been driven by trucks and crossovers — and electric vehicles. New data from Experian reveals that new vehicle registrations for electric vehicles are up 95% during the first four months of 2021. The entire market isn’t languishing as its up 36% overall. The jump pushed the market share for EVs to 2.3% — a jump from 1.6% for the same period in 2020, Automotive News reported.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

The global march of electric vehicles

Just-released projections from the consultancy Wood Mackenzie see battery electric vehicles growing to 56% of global sales by midcentury as internal combustion models see their share greatly erode. The big picture: It estimates there will be 875 million electric passenger vehicles and 70 million electric commercial vehicles on the roads...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

This Summer, Electric Frog Company Will Provide an Electric Vehicle to Help Power the New England Electric Grid

Electric Frog Company, a climate-tech start-up, announced today that it has provided free use of a Nissan LEAF electric vehicle (EV) to the Burrillville Wastewater Treatment Facility in Rhode Island, in a first use of a customer vehicle to support the New England electric grid. When not in use by Burrillville employees the EV is plugged into a state-of-the-art Fermata Energy bidirectional charger and monitored by their energy management software to transfer power back to the grid on 24-hour notice to help meet peak demand.
EconomyNew York Post

General Motors posts 40 percent jump in sales on strong SUV demand

General Motors on Thursday posted a 40 percent jump in second-quarter US sales on strong demand for its sport utility vehicles, and said the trend will continue into 2022. Low interest rates, government stimulus and a preference for private vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic have bolstered auto demand in the United States, even as prices have risen due to tight inventories following a global semiconductor shortage.
Industrytdworld.com

Tree Growth Regulators Go Mainstream at PG&E

Tree Growth Regulators, commonly known as TGRs, have been around for decades and are well known in the utility vegetation management (UVM) industry. However, they tend to be viewed as a limited use specialty tool as opposed to the traditional tools such as the chainsaw, bucket truck and chipper. Years...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

EVs Are Cleaner Than Gas Vehicles — Eventually

By the end of the decade, battery-electric vehicles could make up as much as 30% of the U.S. new vehicle market, proponents billing the technology as a major step toward reducing carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions blamed for global warming. But do EVs really live up to that billing?...
TrafficPosted by
WestfairOnline

More electric buses, incentives to buy EVs on the way

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is receiving a $7.4 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration for the purchase of 10 battery electric buses, and the state is introducing new incentives for residents to buy electric vehicles, in the ongoing effort to cut emissions. In addition to the 10 buses,...
Economytorquenews.com

Consumer Cost of Chevy's Bolt Increases by 35% - Yet Sales Surge 350%

The Chevy Bolt is a very interesting example of how electric vehicles are no longer price elastic. As the Chevrolet Bolt transitioned from its 2021 model year and first-generation into its 2022 model year and new generation, two interesting shifts have occurred. First, in key markets, GM has reduced its price incentives for the Bolt dramatically. Bolts that were costing residents in EV-friendly Massachusetts went from costing around $18K for LT trims now cost buyers $28K. With no federal tax incentive for the Bolt, the only discounts for Mass. residents are the state's $2,500 EV rebate and the discounts that GM's dealers and headquarters offer. Helpfully, the DriveGreen program lists out all the best prices for Bolts in this green vehicle Mecca.
Industryelectrek.co

GM to source Lithium for next-generation EV batteries in US

General Motors (GM) has announced a strategic investment and commercial collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) to secure lower-cost lithium in the US for the development of its next generation of EV batteries. The legacy automaker hopes this collaboration will garner more environmentally friendly methods of obtaining precious Lithium, while simultaneously help lower the price of its EVs.
CarsJalopnik

The SUVs Are Working Really Well For Volkswagen

Volkswagen is selling a lot of trucks, BMW wasn’t worried about chips but now is and Audi and Porsche sure are taking a vested interest in Formula 1 for a couple of brands not involved with Formula 1. All that and more in today’s Friday edition of The Morning Shift for July 2, 2021.