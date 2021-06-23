Could your hands save a life? Americans are woefully unprepared to respond to emergencies.

There’s a new documentary from Neutrogena that’s going viral (more than 7 million views on YouTube) and for good reason: Skin health is finally being recognized as a *super* important part of overall health. Through personal stories of skin cancer survivors, the film opens eyes to some aspects of melanoma—one of the most common types of skin cancer—that you likely never knew. And while many of these hard facts are enough to change your behavior for the better around sun protection, the moral of the story is the best message of all: Ninety percent of melanoma cases are preventable, and there are lots of ways to keep your skin healthy and happy in the sun this summer. Here, the biggest lessons you can learn about skin health from watching the doc, and most importantly, how to shield your skin each and every day.