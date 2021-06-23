Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Could your hands save a life? Americans are woefully unprepared to respond to emergencies.

By Corey Russ
wvli927.com
 11 days ago

Do you know CPR? Do you know to put pressure on a bleeding wound? Could you offer a stranger help with basic emergency skills?

wvli927.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cpr#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Related
Charitieshngn.com

American Red Cross Encourages People to Donate Amid National Blood Shortage That Could Delay Life-Saving Transplants

The American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood because of a severe blood shortage. Last week, the Red Cross staged the state's largest single-day blood drive in collaboration with NBC Connecticut, Telemundo CT, and the Hartford Yard Goats. The event was a huge success, with 310 units of blood collected. Even though it exceeded the goal of 300, there are only enough units to keep Connecticut hospitals stocked for one day.
Sullivan, MOSullivan Independent News

Area First Responders Receive Exceptional Life Saving Award

Area first responders received an Exceptional Life Saving Award presented by the East Central Regional EMS Committee. Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital paramedics and Sullivan Firefighters were dispatched to a local restaurant on Dec. 23, 2019 for an unresponsive person, which was soon upgraded to a cardiac arrest. Amy and her...
AdvocacyFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

You could save a life by donating plasma

Just about every part of life was affected by the pandemic, and that includes plasma donation. Not as many people went into centers to donate, so right now there is an urgent need for plasma. In addition, the people who need plasma the most are more at risk of COVID-19. And, plasma is also being used to help treat coronavirus.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Banner T-bird presents award to first responders for life-saving actions

A couple months after 22-month-old Justin Alvarez nearly died after falling into a backyard pool, the basketball-loving boy had the chance to meet the first responders who helped save his life during a ceremony honoring them. It was a moment that was especially rewarding for the first responders, who were...
Traffic AccidentsStamford Advocate

This 3-in-1 car emergency escape tool might just save your life

I’m not trying to cause a panic here, but you could die in a fiery car crash later today. Ok, technically the odds are only something like 1 in 39,000, but I don’t like the look of all those extra 0’s. While wearing a seatbelt significantly up your odds of surviving, there may be instances where your car just tries to straight-up murder you.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

What Takes One Hour & the Outcome Could Save a Life?

There is a blood drive near you and you probably didn't even know about it. Well, here is your chance to contribute to our area blood bank and possibly save a life. Red Cross of South Dakota recently Tweeted out an alert asking for blood donors in the wake of high blood use in hospitals.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The 6 Most Surprising Facts About Skin Health That Could Save Your Life

There’s a new documentary from Neutrogena that’s going viral (more than 7 million views on YouTube) and for good reason: Skin health is finally being recognized as a *super* important part of overall health. Through personal stories of skin cancer survivors, the film opens eyes to some aspects of melanoma—one of the most common types of skin cancer—that you likely never knew. And while many of these hard facts are enough to change your behavior for the better around sun protection, the moral of the story is the best message of all: Ninety percent of melanoma cases are preventable, and there are lots of ways to keep your skin healthy and happy in the sun this summer. Here, the biggest lessons you can learn about skin health from watching the doc, and most importantly, how to shield your skin each and every day.
HealthCumberland Times-News

One-minute quiz could save your life

CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has launched “Know Your Risk,” a new statewide campaign encouraging Marylanders to take a one-minute online quiz to assess their risk for prediabetes. The campaign supports prevention goals outlined in Maryland’s Diabetes Action Plan, the state’s multifaceted strategy to address diabetes over the next decade.
AdvocacyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

SAVE A LIFE. GIVE BLOOD.

NBC 5 is calling all Texans to give blood. Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross need your help! Due to huge numbers of patients in North Texas hospitals, fellow Texans need blood and platelets now more than ever. Why is there a shortage?. Blood banks are experiencing the shortest...
Lifestylenewmilfordspectrum.com

Could This High-Pressure Showerhead Save You 50 Percent on Your Water Bill?

Though certainly not a household name, San Francisco-based startup Nebia is no stranger to developing high-quality bathroom essentials designed with sustainability in mind. Its first Kickstarter project, the Nebia Shower 1.0, for instance, garnered upwards of $3 million in 2016, even securing an early investment from Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Medagadget.com

Safeguard Medical Acquires PerSys Medical Bringing the Broadest Portfolio of Options for Life-Saving Medical Equipment, Technologies, and Services to First Responders

Safeguard Medical Acquires PerSys Medical Bringing the Broadest Portfolio of Options for Life-Saving Medical Equipment, Technologies, and Services to First Responders. CHICAGO – June 30, 2021 — Safeguard Medical, a global leader in innovative emergency medical technologies and specialized training for first responders, announced today that it is acquiring PerSys Medical. The strategic acquisition bolsters Safeguard Medical’s global presence and product portfolio. With the addition of PerSys, Safeguard offers the widest selection of bandages and tourniquets available for lifesaving critical care. The company also gains a world-class Research & Development center in Israel with a strong innovation pipeline and expands its global distribution footprint to more than 60 countries. The transaction is expected to close in the next 30 days following administrative approvals.
KidsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Mother abandons her 3 children and leaves them in filthy house for almost 2 weeks with no food and water

Three young girls were left all alone to fend for themselves after their mother abandoned them in a house with rotting food and filth everywhere. The 45-year-old mother reportedly left their home in Texas. She also took with her the only cell phone that the family had, and this left her daughters with no way of getting in touch with her. The water supply for the residence had been turned off, because the bill was not paid. Additionally, the temperature in the house was so hot that the girls slept together in the only room that had a working ceiling fan.
ScienceGizmodo

Journal Retracts Terrible Study That Claimed Widespread Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths

A study looking at the impacts of covid-19 vaccination—condemned by other scientists as seriously flawed and irresponsible—has now sparked a mutiny of sorts. This past week, several well-respected researchers have resigned from their involvement in the journal that published the paper, which argued that vaccines are killing almost as many people as they’re saving from the pandemic. Today, the paper was retracted.
Murray, UTksl.com

A comprehensive DNA test may be free for you, and the information in your test could save your life

This story is sponsored by True DNA Story. Have you put off getting a DNA test because it is too expensive or too limited?. If your DNA test is for medical purposes, it could be covered by your HSA/FSA, or maybe even your regular health insurance. True DNA Story is all about health. Other DNA tests focus on many genetic factors (ethnicity, physical characteristics, etc.) with some health-related factors. Your True DNA Story test covers many major conditions and could be free—as in no out-of-pocket expenses other than your HSA/FSA money. See your benefits administrator and/or tax advisor about IRS Pub 969. For a copy, see the True DNA Story website (TrueDNAStory.com/products)
Accidentspelicanrapidspress.com

Swift action saved life  

Pelican Post Office carrier’s actions may earn commendation from USPS. A guy was on fire—literally—and a lawn tractor was overturned, on a lonely road in one of the county’s most isolated areas. Thanks to the United States Postal Service, a tragic accident was not a fatal accident. Fast action by...
ElectronicsNews4Jax.com

The small appliance that could equal big savings for your family

Consumer Reports says it’s a small appliance worth buying for your kitchen because not only is it easy to use, it can save your family money. If you haven’t considered a vacuum sealer for your food before, Amy Keating, Consumer Reports’ own nutritionist, says it’s her secret weapon at home.