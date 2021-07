Reading & Northern Railroad will pay the adoption fees of all shelter animals at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County on June 25th – 27th. The ARL will be open on Friday from 1:00 – 6:30 PM; and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 – 5:00 PM no appointments necessary. The ARL is continuing to follow health and safety protocols by restricting access to the building, working with adopters outside, and encouraging all guests to wear a mask. A virtual “line” is set up at www.berksarl.org/hello where guests can check-in when they arrive at the shelter. All guests will be able to check their place in line and be notified by text when it’s their turn to work with an adoption counselor.