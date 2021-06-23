Vernon Robert West passed away on Tuesday, June 8, at his home in Atlanta, Ga. Vernon was the youngest son of the late Henry Stuard West and Helen Etheridge West. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Stuart West, Henry Hunter West and Allen Parker West. Vernon is survived by nephews, Jeffrey West, Reggie West, Justin West and Johnathan West; niece, Pam Beaver; sisters-in-law, Dawn West and Deb West; great-nephews Jason West and Caleb Beaver; and great-nieces, Rebekah Beaver, Samantha West, Tillie West and Maisy West. He is also survived by many friends, including special friends Lisa Bobbitt and Richard Hummel, Lydia Gerzel, Jack Scruggs, William Durham, Jim Hall, Kenny Bradburn, Brian McIntosh, Becky and Steve Johnson, and Debbie and Bill Hill.