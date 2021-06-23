Mayo Clinic Health System Launching Mobile Health Clinic to Serve Southern Minn.
(Sherburn, Minn.)--The Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont is launching a new mobile health clinic next month to serve residents of southern Minnesota. The moves comes after Mayo decided to close down their clinics in Armstrong as well as Lake Crystal, Sherburn, Trimont and Truman. These clinics had been closed since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Amy Long is the Administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont.kilrradio.com