Moriah Rose Pereira aka Poppy is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing musical artists of the decade. Having dabbled in bubblegum pop, electro, nu-metal and industrial rock across the past five years, the 26-year-old Boston-born singer’s claim that her music is “post-genre” is more than just a snappy soundbite. And having scored a Grammy nomination in the Best Metal Performance category earlier this year (for Bloodmoney, from 2020’s I Disgree album) it seems like Poppy is ready to move on once more.