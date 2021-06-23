Cancel
Harrison Ford Suffers Injuries on Set of 'Indiana Jones 5'

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Ford has reportedly suffered an injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5. Ford sustained an injury to his shoulder during rehearsal for a fight scene, but the extent of the injury is not known, according to Deadline, It appears that the injury was not severe enough to shut down production on the movie, but director James Mangold will have to shoot around it. Deadline adds that the movie's filming schedule will be reconfigured over the next few weeks, to meet the film's July 29, 2022 release date, while also allowing Ford time to heal.

