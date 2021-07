The weekend will start off on the cool side. Average highs for early July should be around 81 degrees, but today's high is only projected to reach the low 70s, about ten degrees below. We will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, much like we saw on Friday. The good news is that the threat of severe weather is low, so we won't see the storms that passed through Friday evening. Saturday will be the last cool and damp day, as we are seeing a warming trend as we start next week.