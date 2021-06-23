Cancel
Tulare County, CA

Tulare County Crop Report

By Tom Tucker
thesungazette.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall grains and other field crops: Growers continue to harvest small grains like wheat and barley. Most farmers have planted their summer row crops. Corn plants are in the early vegetative stage. Oats and alfalfa fields are being cut, dried, and baled for hay. Weed control is a priority as temperatures rise and days are longer. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia. Cotton plantings are in the second and third leaf stage. Growers are turning on irrigation systems to keep soil conditions moist to support row crops.

