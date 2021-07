With the Florida Department of Health releasing its weekly COVID-19 update on Friday, number crunchers were able to update the national virus numbers and both the state and national trends are moving in the wrong direction. Florida reported 15,978 new resident cases for the week, or an average of 2,283 new cases per day. That’s a 45% increase from the 1,578 seen a week ago and a 58% jump from two weeks ago, when the state’s seven-day average was at 1,442 new cases.