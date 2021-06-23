Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Luchador Tacos New Windham, Maine Location Set To Open Friday

By Jeff Parsons
Posted by 
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luchador Tacos, the popular East LA style Mexican restaurant that started as a take-out stand in South Paris, is opening its third location on Friday, June 25 in Windham. Lucahdor is owned by Katherine Mitchell who moved to Maine from Los Angeles and opened up a small stand in South Paris across from the Oxford County Courthouse, preparing tacos and burritos like you'd find back in LA. It was a huge success and Luchador moved into its own building on Nichols Street in South Paris, which was the former home of "The Corner Store" a small, locally-owned convenience store. Later still, Lucador moved across town to Twin Town Plaza with even more space. But the growth didn't stop there.

949whom.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oxford County, ME
City
Windham, ME
City
South Paris, ME
City
Paris, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Windham, ME
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
City
Mexico, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Drink#Mexican#The Bomb Diggidy Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Old Orchard Beach, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

The Best Places To Grab Pizza In Old Orchard Beach, Maine

If there's one food that seems to satisfy anyone in the family, it's pizza. Which is why in any vacation hotspot like Old Orchard Beach, Maine, you'll find plenty of different places to go whether it's for a slice or the whole pie. Decisions, decisions. Thankfully, someone in the Old Orchard Beach, Maine Facebook group decided to ask the uncomfortable question, "best pizza in OOB?". We've done the tabulations and here are the results.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

No This Big-Headed Maine Bird is Not Photoshopped

You Can't Believe Everything You See on The Internet. The internet is full of strange creatures. The users, yes, but also a lot of other things thanks to Photoshop. People can make themselves humanoids of perfection, homes, and landscapes can feature the strange and unusual, and you never know what kind of animal hybrid may pop up.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Here’s How To Get Into Maine State Parks Free On July 18th

No charge, baby! As a thank you for supporting conservation here in Maine you can drive right through. The Maine Department of Agriculture and Forestry informs us that Sunday, July 18th, will be a special day at Maine State Parks and most historic sites. If you have a "conservation" plate on your vehicle, you'll be admitted free that day!
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

4 Mainers Are About To Walk from Maine to Fenway…Just Like Their Fathers Did 48 Years Ago

In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men will be replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh will be leaving from the exact same location as their fathers did; Wilkinson Park on New York Avenue in South Portland. The brave four will start their trip on Tuesday, July 6, at Noon. The goal is to reach Fenway Park on Sunday, July 11, before the start of the game between the first-place Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The fundraising walk to Fenway is called "Fenway For our Fathers," with 100% of the money raised going to the incredible Jimmy Fund, an organization that is near and dear to Mainers and the Red Sox. The Jimmy Fund supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

25 Maine Ice Cream Shops Making Unbelievable Frozen Creations

Ice scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!. In my opinion, if you don't like ice cream you must be certifiably crazy, off your rocker, or gone round the bend because there is no way you could be in your right mind and hate ice cream. Alright, that wasn't nice, but let's be real most people really do love ice cream.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Once Upon A Time, Mt. Abram In Maine Was Home To A Thrilling Monorail Ride

Before skiing was big business in Maine, several of most notable mountains in the state had to find different and unique ways to keep locals coming back year after year. Whether it was new lodging, new amenities or new equipment to get up and down the mountain, competition was fierce. That included a duel of sorts between Sunday River and Mt. Abram in the late 1970's. Each mountain was trying to grab the attention of skiers but also families and in the process, began to toy with different ideas. According to New England Ski History, that led Mt. Abram to debut a monorail ride in 1978 called the "American Zephyr".
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
94.9 HOM

Pandemic Loss: The Striker in Portsmouth, NH Closing

The owners of The Striker on Bow Street in Portsmouth announced on Tuesday that they are closing their doors after Saturday night. In a Facebook post, they said they did not receive federal grant relief from this last stimulus package set aside for restaurants. The funds were dispersed before their turn in line, they said.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Leaving Maine This Weekend? Here Are The Worst Times To Do It

Let’s face it, we all need a break, and the 4th of July weekend is the perfect time to take advantage of that fact. Best of all, the 4th falls on a Sunday, so everyone can just chill on Monday…unless you are planning a car trip. Hitting the beach? going to visit family and friends? headed up to camp? Wherever you are headed, things are going to look a bit different than they did in 2020. I know that I personally can't wait to peace out of Bangor for a bit.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

Portland, Maine Named One Of The 5 ‘Happiest’ Cities In America

What does it mean to be happy? That's probably a loaded question for a lot of people. So if you're a publication planning on determining who is happy and who isn't, you better have some very good methodology. Men's Health magazine attempted the feat by looking at 5 key factors for major cities across the country. Those factors include financial well-being, physical health, mental health, the environment and a sense of community. After tabulations, Men's Health determined that Portland, Maine is the 4th happiest city in the entire United States of America.
Lisbon, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

The Moxie Festival Is Canceled But Some Of The Events Are Still Happening

There may be no festival this year, but some of the scheduled events are still happening!. Since 1982, The Moxie Festival has been held on the second weekend in July in Lisbon, Maine. A few months back when organizers pulled the plug on this iconic event, no one knew what the future held in terms of large gatherings, but here we are smack dab in the summer of 2021, and things are getting back to normal. And while a yearly event of this magnitude can't be thrown together quickly, not all hope is lost. There are still things to do while chugging an ice cold Moxie. And with the prospect of a three day weekend coming, up seems like a great time to hit the open road and have some fun.
Fairfield, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

Angry Lobster Disc Golf Course Opening In Fairfield

Disc Golf is also known as frisbee golf, is a rapidly growing game here in Central Maine. According to Centralmaine.com, Central Maine is getting a new disc golf course. Angry Lobster Disc Golf is the newest Disc Golf to open in Central Maine. Angry Lobster Disc Golf offers a total of 18 holes and is located at 11 Ten Lots Road in Fairfield. Even though Angry Lobsters is a new business, you may know the location from the previous business Thornridge Farms Nursery, which is no longer open.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Where Are All The Free-To-Use Public Restrooms In Old Orchard Beach, Maine?

Several years ago, Old Orchard Beach was plagued with an uncomfortable problem. The lack of public restrooms was leading tourists to do the unthinkable, use public areas of the town to take care of their "business". That resulted in Old Orchard Beach adding temporary restrooms the following summer in hopes of avoiding another season of people relieving themselves anywhere and everywhere they can find. But has the problem of public restrooms gotten any better?
Augusta, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

Little Caesars Pizza in Augusta Permanently Closed

Looking back over the past year or so it really is sad to reflect on the many businesses and restaurants that have closed in the Augusta area. Some are directly related to Covid-19, others simply could not find or pay staff enough, and yet others were part of corporate downsizing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy