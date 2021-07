As the seventh live action Transformers movie heads into production, casting continues. The latest announcement is that Ron Perlman has joined the project in the role of Optimus Primal. He will be voicing the character in Rise of the Beasts, the next installment in the ever expanding Transformers universe. Although Bumblebee was a soft reboot for the franchise, they look to be continuing to dive deeper into the toy line with various other movies. Perlman previously voiced the character in the animated series, Transformers: Power of the Primes. It was just announced today that he's joined the cast of the film.