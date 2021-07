Chema Basterrechea, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Radisson Hotel Group said: “Radisson Hotel Group has a strong reputation in Italy as one of the world’s leading international hotel groups known for our smart, flexible, and dynamic way of working. I am very proud to continue building our reputation in this key market. We have grown exponentially from three to close to 20 hotels in just a few years. We are extremely grateful to our local partners and see these openings as a positive signal for the recovery of the hotel industry in Italy.”