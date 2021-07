(Ames, IA) Iowa State University will lead a 16-million dollar research project on the use of wireless technology to provide internet access in areas of Story, Boone, and Marshall Counties. Ericsson North America will provide network equipment and services. Paul Challoner a V-P with the company, says agricultural uses will be one focus. It will test wireless internet connections to rural schools, hospitals, and other sites in a 300-square mile area. I-S-U faculty and students will be involved in the research.