What's Going On

Westwind Farm and Fiber located at 701 N CR 725 W., Yorktown will be hosting a Fiber Arts Festival on June 25 from 9 am-7 pm and June 26th from 9 am-5 pm. This public is welcome to attend this FREE event. There will be live fiber arts and blacksmith demonstrations, local artisans, fiber arts classes, petting zoo, and concessions. People of all ages are welcome to attend and enjoy learning more about the fiber arts at Westwind Farm and Fiber. Please contact Kylee Eller at 765-465-6323 or visit www.westwindfarmandfiber.com for any questions about the festival.