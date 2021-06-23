What's Going On

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTo add/change your event, send an email to: newstimes@comcast.net. NOTE: Some events may be canceled or rescheduled, we will update as we are notified. Westwind Farm and Fiber located at 701 N CR 725 W., Yorktown will be hosting a Fiber Arts Festival on June 25 from 9 am-7 pm and June 26th from 9 am-5 pm. This public is welcome to attend this FREE event. There will be live fiber arts and blacksmith demonstrations, local artisans, fiber arts classes, petting zoo, and concessions. People of all ages are welcome to attend and enjoy learning more about the fiber arts at Westwind Farm and Fiber. Please contact Kylee Eller at 765-465-6323 or visit www.westwindfarmandfiber.com for any questions about the festival.

