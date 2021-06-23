Cancel
This Robotic Quarterback May Have Been The Key to LSU’s Success in 2019 [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420
 11 days ago
Was this the secret weapon to LSU's success in 2019?. A company named "Monarc" developed this sophisticated robotic quarterback that weighs more than 300-pounds, but it's what it does for players at practice that has many in college football talking. The machine is very efficient and can launch six balls...

ESPN 1420 has the best sports coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

