More than $6,000 worth of illegal drugs have been taken off the streets in Laurel following an investigation led by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On June 8, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers observed a suspected hand to hand drug transaction at the Exxon gas station located at 3384 Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel. A vehicle, driven by a subject known by officers to be unlicensed, drove up to the gas pumps in a blue Honda, however did not exit the vehicle. Moments later, a second subject approached the vehicle and engaged the driver in a suspected drug transaction.