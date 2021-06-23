Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Quantum birds

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans perceive the world around them with five senses - vision, hearing, taste, smell and touch. Many other animals are also able to sense the Earth's magnetic field. For some time, a collaboration of biologists, chemists and physicists centred at the Universities of Oldenburg (Germany) and Oxford (UK) have been gathering evidence suggesting that the magnetic sense of migratory birds such as European robins is based on a specific light-sensitive protein in the eye. In the current edition of the journal Nature, this team demonstrate that the protein cryptochrome 4, found in birds' retinas, is sensitive to magnetic fields and could well be the long-sought magnetic sensor.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#Chickens#Chemistry#Oxford#European#Cryptochrome 4#Tryptophans#Synergy Grant#Quantumbirds#Magnetoreception#Volkswagenstiftung
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Related
AstronomyNature.com

Quantum compass might help birds 'see' magnetic fields

Researchers isolate the protein thought to help migratory birds navigate, and astronomers pinpoint the stars that could view Earth as an exoplanet. You have full access to this article via your institution. Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode:. 00:45 Homing in on the molecule that...
Sciencemit.edu

Revisiting a quantum past for a fusion future

“I'm going back. It’s almost like a cycle in your life,” muses physicist Abhay Ram. Ram, a principal research scientist at the Plasma Science and Fusion Center (PSFC) at MIT, is returning to a field he first embraced as a graduate student at the Institute 50 years ago: quantum mechanics. Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, he is exploring different pathways for using the power and speed of quantum computing — when it is eventually available — to study electromagnetic waves in plasmas, the so called “fourth state of matter” that fuels fusion in stars and in energy experiments on earth.
WildlifeNature.com

Unravelling the enigma of bird magnetoreception

How animals sense Earth’s magnetic field is an enduring mystery. The protein cryptochrome ErCRY4, found in the eyes of migratory European robins, has the right physical properties to be the elusive magnetosensor. Eric J. Warrant ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7480-7016 0. Eric J. Warrant is in the Lund Vision Group and in the...
ScienceGizmodo

Birds Use Quantum Mechanics to See Magnetic Fields, New Research Suggests

Many birds have a sixth sense. No, not seeing dead people: They detect Earth’s magnetic field, an ability that allows them to return to the same sites, year after year, during seasonal migration. Now, scientists have come closer to identifying the mechanism that our feathery friends use to feel Earth’s magnetic field—and it involves quantum mechanics in their eyes.
PhysicsAPS physics

Efficient estimation of multipartite quantum coherence

Quantification of coherence lies at the heart of quantum information processing and fundamental physics. Exact evaluation of coherence measures generally needs a full reconstruction of the density matrix, which becomes intractable for large-scale multipartite systems. Here, we propose a systematic theoretical approach to efficiently estimating lower and upper bounds of coherence in multipartite states. Under the stabilizer formalism, the lower bound is determined by the spectrum estimation method with a small number of measurements, and the upper bound is determined by a single measurement. We verify our theory with a four-qubit optical quantum system. We experimentally implement various multiqubit entangled states, including the Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger state, the cluster state, and the W state, and show how their coherences are efficiently inferred from measuring a few observables.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

An Illustrative Case Of Quantum Advantage

Do you want to get started with Quantum Machine Learning? Have a look at Hands-On Quantum Machine Learning With Python. Posts on quantum computing usually start with anecdotal stories of how it will change the world. It is said to perform tasks in a few seconds that classical computers need thousands of years for.
Physicsarxiv.org

Chiral quantum optics with giant atoms

In quantum optics, it is common to assume that atoms are point-like objects compared to the wavelength of the electromagnetic field they interact with. However, this dipole approximation is not always valid, e.g., if atoms couple to the field at multiple discrete points. Previous work has shown that superconducting qubits coupled to a one-dimensional waveguide can behave as such "giant atoms" and then can interact through the waveguide without decohering, a phenomenon that is not possible with small atoms. Here, we show that this decoherence-free interaction is also possible when the coupling to the waveguide is chiral, i.e., when the coupling depends on the propagation direction of the light. Furthermore, we derive conditions under which the giant atoms in such chiral architectures exhibit dark states. In particular, we show that unlike small atoms, giant atoms in a chiral waveguide can reach a dark state even without being excited by a coherent drive. We also show that in the driven-dissipative regime, dark states can be populated faster in giant atoms. The results presented here lay a foundation for applications based on giant atoms in quantum simulations and quantum networks with chiral settings.
ScienceNature.com

Seeking quantum advantage for neural networks

A study based on effective dimension shows that a quantum neural network can have increased capability and trainability as compared to its classical counterpart. Neural networks and machine learning methods are now ingrained in our everyday lives — for example, when an online video is recommended to us by an algorithm. They are also employed in pharmaceutical design, medical diagnosis and many other areas of basic science research. Neural networks allow for classification and clustering of large datasets with many features, by training the parameters associated with the neural connections, somewhat analogous to the learning process in the brain. But what if we could make neural networks even more powerful than they already are? This is precisely the question addressed in a new Article published in this issue of Nature Computational Science by Abbas and colleagues1. They demonstrate that quantum neural networks — neural networks that are run on a quantum computer — can have a higher capacity (that is, can describe more functions) than classical (that is, traditional) neural networks.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Universal quantum circuits for quantum chemistry

Universal gate sets for quantum computing have been known for decades, yet no universal gate set has been proposed for particle-conserving unitaries, which are the operations of interest in quantum chemistry. In this work, we show that controlled single-excitation gates in the form of Givens rotations are universal for particle-conserving unitaries. Single-excitation gates describe an arbitrary $U(2)$ rotation on the two-qubit subspace spanned by the states $|01\rangle, |10\rangle$, while leaving other states unchanged -- a transformation that is analogous to a single-qubit rotation on a dual-rail qubit. The proof is constructive, so our result also provides an explicit method for compiling arbitrary particle-conserving unitaries. Additionally, we describe a method for using controlled single-excitation gates to prepare an arbitrary state of a fixed number of particles. We derive analytical gradient formulas for Givens rotations as well as decompositions into single-qubit and CNOT gates. Our results offer a unifying framework for quantum computational chemistry where every algorithm is a unique recipe built from the same universal ingredients: Givens rotations.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum Nanophotonics in Two-Dimensional Materials

Antoine Reserbat-Plantey, Itai Epstein, Iacopo Torre, Antonio T. Costa, P. A. D. Gonçalves, N. Asger Mortensen, Marco Polini, Justin C. W. Song, Nuno M. R. Peres, Frank H. L. Koppens. The field of 2D materials-based nanophotonics has been growing at a rapid pace, triggered by the ability to design nanophotonic...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

A new piece of the quantum computing puzzle

Research from the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis has found a missing piece in the puzzle of optical quantum computing. Jung-Tsung Shen, associate professor in the Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering, has developed a deterministic, high-fidelity two-bit quantum logic gate that takes advantage of a new form of light. This new logic gate is orders of magnitude more efficient than the current technology.
ScienceNature.com

Genome assembly using quantum and quantum-inspired annealing

Recent advances in DNA sequencing open prospects to make whole-genome analysis rapid and reliable, which is promising for various applications including personalized medicine. However, existing techniques for de novo genome assembly, which is used for the analysis of genomic rearrangements, chromosome phasing, and reconstructing genomes without a reference, require solving tasks of high computational complexity. Here we demonstrate a method for solving genome assembly tasks with the use of quantum and quantum-inspired optimization techniques. Within this method, we present experimental results on genome assembly using quantum annealers both for simulated data and the \(\phi \)X 174 bacteriophage. Our results pave a way for a significant increase in the efficiency of solving bioinformatics problems with the use of quantum computing technologies and, in particular, quantum annealing might be an effective method. We expect that the new generation of quantum annealing devices would outperform existing techniques for de novo genome assembly. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first experimental study of de novo genome assembly problems both for real and synthetic data on quantum annealing devices and quantum-inspired techniques.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum-classical distance as a tool to design optimal chiral quantum walk

Continuous-time quantum walks (CTQWs) provide a valuable model for quantum transport, universal quantum computation and quantum spatial search, among others. Recently, the empowering role of new degrees of freedom in the Hamiltonian generator of CTQWs, which are the complex phases along the loops of the underlying graph, was acknowledged for its interest in optimizing or suppressing transport on specific topologies. We argue that the quantum-classical distance, a figure of merit which was introduced to capture the difference in dynamics between a CTQW and its classical, stochastic counterpart, guides the optimization of parameters of the Hamiltonian to achieve better quantum transport on cycle graphs and spatial search to the quantum speed limit without an oracle on complete graphs, the latter also implying fast uniform mixing. We compare the variations of this quantity with the 1-norm of coherence and the Inverse Participation Ratio, showing that the quantum-classical distance is linked to both, but in a topology-dependent relation, which is key to spot the most interesting quantum evolution in each case.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Realization of an ion trap quantum classifier

We report the realization of a versatile classifier based on the quantum mechanics of a single atom. The problem of classification has been extensively studied by the classical machine learning community, with plenty of proposed algorithms that have been refined over time. Quantum computation must necessarily develop quantum classifiers and benchmark them against their classical counterparts. It is not obvious how to make use of our increasing ability to precisely control and evolve a quantum state to solve this kind of problems, while there is only a limited number of strong theorems backing the quantum algorithms for classification. Here we show that both of these limitations can be successfully addressed by the implementation of a recently proposed data re-uploading algorithm in an ion trap based quantum processing unit. The quantum classifier is trained in two steps: first, the quantum circuit is fed with an optimal set of variational parameters found by classical simulation; then, the variational circuit is optimized by inspecting the parameter landscape with only the quantum processing unit. This second step provides a partial cancellation of the systematic errors inherent to the quantum device. The accuracy of our quantum supervised classifier is benchmarked on a variety of datasets, that imply, finding the separation of classes associated to regions in a plane in both binary and multi-class problems, as well as in higher-dimensional feature spaces. Our experiments show that a single-ion quantum classifier circuit made out of $k$ gates is as powerful as a neural network with one intermediate hidden layer of $k$ neurons.
Physicsarxiv.org

Real-space entanglement of quantum fields

We introduce a general method permitting the determination of entanglement entropy (and related quantities) between configurations of a quantum field, which is either free or in interaction with a classical source, at two distinct spatial locations. We show how such a setup can be described by a bipartite, continuous Gaussian system. This allows us to derive explicit and exact formulas for the entanglement entropy, the mutual information and the quantum discord, solely in terms of the Fourier-space power spectra of the field. As an example, we apply our formalism to massless fields in flat space, where exact expressions are derived that only involve the ratio between the size of the regions over which the field is coarse-grained, and the distance between these regions. In particular, we recover the well-know result that mutual information decays as the fourth power of this ratio at large distances, although our formula is exact and applies to arbitrary distances. We find that quantum discord identically vanishes (unless coarse-graining is performed over smeared spheres, in which case it obeys the same suppression at large distance as mutual information).
Sciencearxiv.org

Exact description of quantum stochastic models as quantum resistors

We study the transport properties of generic out-of-equilibrium quantum systems connected to fermionic reservoirs. We develop a new method, based on an expansion of the current in terms of the inverse system size and out of equilibrium formulations such as the Keldysh technique and the Meir-Wingreen formula. Our method allows a simple and compact derivation of the current for a large class of systems showing diffusive/ohmic behavior. In addition, we obtain exact solutions for a large class of quantum stochastic Hamiltonians (QSHs) with time and space dependent noise, using a self consistent Born diagrammatic method in the Keldysh representation. We show that these QSHs exhibit diffusive regimes which are encoded in the Keldysh component of the single particle Green's function. The exact solution for these QSHs models confirms the validity of our system size expansion ansatz, and its efficiency in capturing the transport properties. We consider in particular three fermionic models: {\it i)} a model with local dephasing {\it ii)} the quantum simple symmetric exclusion process model {\it iii)} a model with long-range stochastic hopping. For {\it i)} and {\it ii)} we compute the full temperature and dephasing dependence of the conductance of the system, both for two- and four-points measurements. Our solution gives access to the regime of finite temperature of the reservoirs which could not be obtained by previous approaches. For {\it iii)}, we unveil a novel ballistic-to-diffusive transition governed by the range and the nature (quantum or classical) of the hopping. As a by-product, our approach equally describes the mean behavior of quantum systems under continuous measurement.
ScienceAPS physics

Random-Receiver Quantum Communication

Some Sankar Bhattacharya, Ananda G. Maity, Tamal Guha, Giulio Chiribella, and Manik Banik. We introduce the task of random-receiver quantum communication, in which a sender transmits a quantum message to a receiver selected from a list of. n. spatially separated parties. At the moment of transmission, the choice of receiver...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Improving The Deutsch And Jozsa Quantum Algorithm

Do you want to get started with Quantum Machine Learning? Have a look at Hands-On Quantum Machine Learning With Python. In a previous post, we got to know the algorithm developed by David Deutsch and Richard Jozsa. One of the first algorithms to prove how a quantum algorithm can be exponentially faster than a classical algorithm.
Sciencearxiv.org

Multilevel quantum thermodynamic swap engines

We study energetic exchanges and fluctuations in two-stroke quantum thermodynamic engines where the working fluid is represented by two multilevel quantum systems, i.e. qudits, the heat flow is allowed by relaxation with two thermal reservoirs at different temperatures, and the work exchange is operated by a partial-swap unitary interaction. We identify three regimes of operation (heat engine, refrigerator, and thermal accelerator), present the thermodynamic uncertainty relations between the entropy production and the signal-to-noise ratio of work and heat, and derive the full joint probability of the stochastic work and heat. Our results bridge the gap between two-qubit and two-mode bosonic engines, and show which properties are maintained (e.g., a non fluctuating Otto efficiency) and which are lost for increasing dimension (e.g., small violations of the standard thermodynamic uncertainty relations or the possibility of beating the Curzon-Ahlborn efficiency).

Comments / 0

Community Policy