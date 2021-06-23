Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

U.S. factory activity index rises to record high in June – Markit

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices for both businesses and consumers. Data firm IHS Markit said on Wednesday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI rose to...

wncy.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Manufacturing Industries#Reuters#Pmi#Americans#Federal Reserve Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Exports Rise to Record High for April-June; Forex Reserves at Lifetime High

Investing.com -- While the domestic economy is suffering from several hits as a result of the second wave of the pandemic, there is good news for at least one sector: Exports. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that goods exports in the April-June quarter hit $95 billion, up 85% from the April-June quarter in 2020 and an all-time record for India.
U.S. PoliticsJournal-News

US trade deficit increases to $71.2 billion in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports. The Commerce Department reported Friday that the deficit rose 3.1% from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion The U.S. trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March.
EconomyPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Job growth accelerates in June

(Bloomberg)— U.S. job growth accelerated in June, suggesting firms are having greater success recruiting workers to keep pace with the broadening of economic activity. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 last month and the unemployment rate edged up to 5.9%, a Labor Department report showed Friday. May payrolls were revised up to a 583,000 gain. The labor force participation rate held steady and remained well short of pre-pandemic levels.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Canada: Markit Manufacturing PMI edges lower to 56.5 in June from 57 in May

Markit Manufacturing PMI for Canada edged lower in June. USD/CAD stays in the red below 1.2400 after the data. The business activity in Canada's manufacturing sector continued to expand in June, albeit at a softer pace than it did in June, with the Markit Manufacturing PMI edging lower to 56.5 from 57 in May.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Canadian manufacturing growth hits 4-month low amid material shortages

TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - Canadian factory activity grew at the slowest pace in four months in June as material shortages persisted and inflation pressures rose, but the rate of expansion remained vigorous, data showed on Friday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally...
MarketsForexTV.com

Dollar Declines As Fed Tightening Prospects Recede After U.S. Jobs Data

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as an unexpected rise in the nation’s jobless rate for June reduced hopes for an early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment spiked by 850,000...
EconomyWNCY

U.S. factory orders rebound strongly in May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made goods rebounded sharply in May, while business spending on equipment remained solid, despite bottlenecks in the supply chain. The Commerce Department said on Friday that factory orders surged 1.7% in May after slipping 0.1% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders rebounding 1.6%. Orders increased 17.2% on a year-on-year basis.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

US Trade Deficit Widens In May On Rising Exports

The US trade gap widened again in May after narrowing in the prior month, according to government data released Friday, as imports increased amid surging consumer demand. The trade deficit in goods and services rose $2.2 billion to $71.2 billion, as the $3.5 billion jump in imports was nearly triple the rise in exports in the month, the Commerce Department reported.
Economyinvesting.com

U.S. Labor Market Recovery Gained Pace in June, With 850K Jobs Created

Investing.com -- The recovery in the U.S. labor market appeared to strengthen in June, with 850,000 people finding a job, according to Labor Department figures released Friday. The headline nonfarm payrolls number was well above a consensus forecast of 700,000. In addition, May's nonfarm payrolls gain was revised up by...
Public HealthBeaumont Enterprise

US manufacturing activity grows, but slightly slower in June

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers to keep up with demand. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its index of...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Sinks to 1.37

The pound slipped to 1.37 against the dollar on Thursday for the first time in ten days – extending a run of losses this week. But it was not all bad news. According to IHS Markit, factories in Britain continued their recovery last month and ramped up hiring. However, they also contended with record inflation pressures due to Covid-fuelled supply chain problems.
BusinessWNCY

Take Five: Aussie rates, Fed minutes and summer unknowns

LONDON (Reuters) – Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week. With markets into the second half of 2021, can the fast and furious run of the last 15 months keep going?. H1 saw some spectacular action: Oil soared 45%, one...
Marketstechxplore.com

US carmakers report higher 2Q sales as inventories shrink

Automakers reported huge jumps in second-quarter US sales Thursday, but face a challenging summer as the global semiconductor shortage continues to plague the industry. General Motors and Toyota saw impressive increases compared with the same quarter of 2020 when large parts of the US economy remained under tight Covid-19 restrictions.
Industrywhtc.com

Brazil manufacturing PMI in June hits four-month high -IHS Markit

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Growth in Brazil’s manufacturing sector accelerated in June to its fastest rate in four months, a survey of purchasing managers’ activity showed on Thursday, led by the strongest growth this year in employment and export orders. The average pace of growth in the second quarter, however, was...
BusinessForexTV.com

Turkey Manufacturing PMI Expands In June

Turkey’s manufacturing sector expanded in June, mainly due to the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 51.3 in June from 49.3 in May. Any reading below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Greece Manufacturing Growth Strongest Since April 2000

(RTTNews) - Greece's manufacturing activity increased at the strongest rate since April 2000, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 58.6 in June from 58.0 in May. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector. New order inflow increased in June...
Economyactionforex.com

UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 63.9 in June, record price increases

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 63.9 in June, down from May’s record high of 65.6. Markit said supply-chain stresses led to record price increases. Robust growth of output, new orders and employment continued. Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, said:. “UK manufacturing maintained a near survey-record pace of expansion...