Hot Pursuit May Still Require Warrant, High Court Rules

By SAMANTHA HAWKINS
Courthouse News Service
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (CN) — Raising the bar for the exception to warrant requirements under the Fourth Amendment, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday that police should get less leeway when investigating misdemeanor crimes versus felonies in progress. “The flight of a suspected misdemeanant does not always justify a warrantless entry into...

