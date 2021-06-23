Cancel
A Missing Middle Pilot Project Proposed in Maryland

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get the ball rolling on missing middle housing in Montgomery County, the county's affordable housing partner is proposing a demonstration project in Sandy Spring. On behalf of owners the Housing Opportunities Commission and its subsidiary RAD6 Development Corporation, Townscape Design LLC has filed a concept plan application to add 22 missing middle units to the Sandy Spring Village Center (map). "Missing middle housing" describes the insertion of denser residential development in single-family neighborhoods, often in ways that retain the area's physical appearance.

