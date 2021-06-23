Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Utility-Scale Solar Is 85% Cheaper Than in 2010

By Sami Grover
Tree Hugger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago, you could drive around many parts of North Carolina and rarely see a large-scale solar farm. Yet now, it seems like they are everywhere. While there has been some partisan bickering over the spread of solar in the area, the underlying reason for the growth in renewable generation is relatively simple: It’s significantly cheaper than it was just 10 years ago.

www.treehugger.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Farm#Csp#Director General#G20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Country
Germany
Related
Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar 101: ‘Goldilocks’ your PV project to make it just right

If you’ve been following along with pv magazine USA’s Solar 101 series, you should have a strong handle on how to pick your panels, find a contractor, and determine how much electricity your home might generate. All this technical knowledge is useful, but we’re still left with a nagging question:...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

PV was the largest electricity source in Germany in June

All PV systems connected to the grid in Germany generated around. 7.99 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in June alone, setting a new record for solar power generation. According to the Energy Charts published by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunofer ISE), the previous record had been set in June 2020 with 7.3 TWh.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Transparent solar panels for agrivoltaics

Swiss research institute Agroscope and energy company Romande Energie are building an agrivoltaic project with the support of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) at a site owned by Agroscope in Conthey, in the canton of Valais, Switzerland. They are building the project with special transparent concentrator PV panels...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Shell opens 10 MW hydrogen electrolyser at Wesseling site of German refinery

Royal Dutch Shell launched Europe's biggest hydrogen electrolysis plant of 10 megawatts (MW) called Refhyne at the Wesseling site of its Rheinland refinery after two years of construction, expanding further into alternative energies. The plant will produce green fuels within a European Union-funded consortium which is already setting sights on...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Shell starts operations at Europe's biggest green hydrogen PEM

LONDON (ICIS)--Shell has started operations at Europe’s largest green hydrogen electrolyser at its energy and chemicals park in Rheinland, Germany, the company announced on Friday. The Refhyne project polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyser will use renewable electricity to produce up to 1,300 tonnes/year of green hydrogen. Initially, the hydrogen will...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Do engineers dream of solar panel efficiency?

In its last quarterly earnings report, Meyer Burger noted that its 27%+ efficient perovskite-silicon tandem solar panel would potentially hit the market in 2023. The solar cell in this panel has already been tested at 29.52%. In late June, JinkoSolar noted in its quarterly earnings report that it expects to...
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Hierarchical Control of Utility-Scale Solar PV Plants for Mitigation of Generation Variability and Ancillary Service Provision

Renewable energy technologies including solar and wind inevitably play a leading role in meeting the growing demand for a decarbonized and clean power grid. However, these technologies are highly dependent of meteorological conditions of power plant site and the challenge remains on how to cope with their short-term and momentarily variability. This paper presents a hierarchical control system to provide ancillary services from a solar PV power plant to the grid without the need for additional non-solar resources. With coordinated management of each inverter in the system, the control system commands the power plant to proactively curtail a fraction of its instantaneous maximum power potential, which gives the plant enough headroom to ramp up or down power production from the overall power plant, for a service such as regulation reserve, even under changing cloud cover conditions. A case study from a site in Hawaii with one-second resolution solar irradiance data is used to verify the efficacy of the proposed control system. The algorithm is subsequently compared with an alternative control technology from the literature, the grouping control algorithm; the results show that the proposed hierarchical control system is over 10 times more effective in reducing generator mileage to support power fluctuations from solar PV power plants.
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Utility Companies Dabble Mixing Hydrogen with Natural Gas

Some two dozen utility companies, including Dominion Energy and Sempra Energy, are experimenting/dipping their toe in the water of mixing super-explosive hydrogen with methane (natural gas) in extremely small quantities on the theory that one day, hydrogen can replace natural gas in existing pipelines and infrastructure. H2 can’t and won’t replace CH4, but hey, these companies at least have to show they’re trying or risk being sued into oblivion by woke leftists who claim mankind is burning the earth by burning fossil fuels. Yes, collectively mankind has officially gone mad…
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Antaisolar supplied 30MW solar tracker for utility scale solar farm

What are the challenges presented by both climate and terrain?. Adjacent to the Tengger Desert, there are many days of high wind speed and dusty weather throughout the year, also extremely low temperature in winter and large temperature difference between day and night. The landscape of this region is soft soil with undulating hills, forming a complex terrain.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Scatec starts commercial operation of its 148 MW solar plant in Ukraine

“We are pleased to complete our fourth project in Ukraine, supporting the country’s transition towards green energy,” says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec. The Progressovka project is realised under Ukraine’s Feed-in-Tariff scheme and is expected to deliver about 184 GWh per year. The solar plant has a design life of more than 30 years and will on an annual basis provide clean energy to more than 76,000 households, as well as lead to the abatement of more than 70,000 tonnes of GHG emissions.
Industrypv-magazine.com

All solar cell efficiencies at a glance

The international research group led by Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales in Australia has published Version 58 of Solar cell efficiency tables in Progress in Photovoltaics. “In Version 58, we report 10 new results largely since January 2021,” Green told pv magazine. “Those of most...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

A solar pavilion for India’s rooftops

Anyone who has visited India will know roof terraces are a common focus of residential life, a fact which hinders rooftop PV use and renders the nation's ambitious solar targets even more daunting to achieve. To overcome the hurdle, Germany's international development agency – the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: New Jersey approves US’s largest combined offshore wind farm

New Jersey approves US’s largest combined offshore wind project, Atlantic Shores and Ocean Wind II. Transitioning to clean energy will grow the global economy, as investments will pay off, reports IRENA. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates....
Industrynanowerk.com

Mixing it up: A low-cost way to make efficient, stable perovskite solar cells at commercial scale

(Nanowerk News) A key component of next-generation solar panels can be created without expensive, high-temperature fabrication methods, demonstrating a pathway to large scale, low-cost manufacturing for commercial applications. Nickel oxide (NiO) is used as an inexpensive hole-transport layer in perovskite solar cells because of its favourable optical properties and long-term...
Energy Industryzmescience.com

Most new renewable energy is already cheaper than fossil fuels

Renewable energy keeps on expanding and getting cheaper around the world, even despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost two-third of solar and wind projects that were built around the world last year will generate cheaper electricity than new fossil fuel options, according to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
North Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

NLR Wastewater Utility Dedicates Its Own Solar Power Array

The North Little Rock Wastewater Utility has hooked up to its own solar power array, built by Scenic Hill Solar of Little Rock, and is poised to get about 20% of its electricity load from the 850-kilowatt plant. Officials celebrated completion of the utility owned plant Wednesday, predicting it will...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Report: New solar is cheaper to build than to run existing coal plants in China, India and most of Europe

This week, BloombergNEF’s released estimates for its global benchmark that tracks the levelized cost of electricity, or LCOE, for utility-scale PV and onshore wind. The LCOE looks at the all-in cost to build, operate, and maintain power plants and then calculates the cost per megawatt-hour (MWh) of the energy produced based on all of those inputs.
Agricultureslashdot.org

Growing Food With Air and Solar Power Is More Efficient Than Planting Crops

Of course if we ate food we evolved to eat we would not cultivate anything. Agriculture is only 10,000 years old and flies in the face of a half million years of Homo Sapien evolution. I have squirrels and raccoons and possums and fruit in my backyard in the city. It is only the prissy snowflakes that require sanitized store bought food that causes our problems. Idiots like those on the paleo diet who eat fish when they are no where near a lake or ocean or chicken shipped half way around the country. Do the.