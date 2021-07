BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech athletics announced Thursday that women's basketball season ticket renewals and new sales are on sale for the Hokies' upcoming 2021-22 campaign. Since season tickets were not offered in 2020 due to capacity restrictions, fans who purchased season tickets in 2019 will be able to renew their tickets at this time. An important reminder as listed here in the Hokie Club Investment Guidebook, the 2021-22 season will be a full reseating year in Cassell Coliseum. The deadline to renew season tickets, or to order new season tickets, is set for Thursday, July 29.