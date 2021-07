DETROIT – Ben Schomin was enjoying dinner with friends Wednesday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a 2 ½-hour drive away from where he had worked earlier that day. He had left Detroit Golf Club that afternoon, where he had serviced the needs of Cobra-Puma athletes ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his job as director of tour operations. He was looking forward to enjoying a trail run on his mountain bike and perhaps going camping with a friend on Thursday. The Michigan native loves spending time here during the summer and had his wife and kids with him. He had the next three days off – or so he thought.