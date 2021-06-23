Ecochlor Completes all Land-based and Shipboard Testing for

CLIFTON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. CS Analytical Laboratory, the world’s only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the installation and cGMP qualification process for its suite of laser-based headspace analysis systems in support of the USP〈1207〉Container Integrity Testing service platform. The supplier, Lighthouse Instruments, is the leader in nondestructive laser-based headspace analysis and its suite of instruments include the Headspace Analyzers (for Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, and Moisture/Pressure) and Container Closure Integrity Test Vessel, enabling gas ingress (leak) testing and the generation of robust statistical CCI data.