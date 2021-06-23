Cancel
Ecochlor Completes all Land-based and Shipboard Testing for

By gCaptain
gcaptain.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release – Ecochlor, Inc. is pleased to announce the completion of all land-based and shipboard testing for the filterless, EcoOne™ ballast water management system(BWMS) in preparation for an application for USCG and IMO BWMS Code Type Approvals. DNV was chosen to act as the Independent Lab (IL) throughout the...

gcaptain.com
State
California State
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

CAMM-ER missile completes new live-firing test

MBDA has disclosed limited details of a new live firing of the extended range variant of its Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM-ER) at a firing range in Italy. The company said that the CAMM-ER missile had been flown against an unidentified manoeuvring target “confirming the excellent capability of the CAMM family system”. While MBDA announced the successful test on 24 June, Janes understands that the live firing was actually performed in late 2020.
EconomyStamford Advocate

CS Analytical Laboratory Completes Installation of Lighthouse Instruments Suite of Laser Based Headspace Capabilities for Container Closure Integrity Testing

CLIFTON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. CS Analytical Laboratory, the world’s only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the installation and cGMP qualification process for its suite of laser-based headspace analysis systems in support of the USP〈1207〉Container Integrity Testing service platform. The supplier, Lighthouse Instruments, is the leader in nondestructive laser-based headspace analysis and its suite of instruments include the Headspace Analyzers (for Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, and Moisture/Pressure) and Container Closure Integrity Test Vessel, enabling gas ingress (leak) testing and the generation of robust statistical CCI data.
Insurance CompaniesPosted by
pymnts

Olive Completes $400M Funding Round For AI-Based Health Tech

Healthcare automation company Olive has closed a funding round for $400 million, a press release said Thursday (July 1). Olive’s services bridges patients, providers and payers. Per the release, this can help automate workflows and support staff. With the new funding, Olive plans to spend on new product development and...
BMWBBC

Flying car completes test flight between airports

A prototype flying car has completed a 35-minute flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia. The hybrid car-aircraft, AirCar, is equipped with a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel. Its creator, Prof Stefan Klein, said it could fly about 1,000km (600 miles), at a height of...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

HashCash to Provide Complete ICO Solution to UAE-Based Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has grown to be a convenient, hence, preferred mode of fund-raising given the surge in price and popularity of cryptocurrency. However, there is the business logic to be engineered into the infrastructure prior to the launch. This requires substantial expertise in the blockchain and crypto space.
MarketsSentinel

CNG ISO Tank Container Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies

The latest study released on the Global CNG ISO Tank Container Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The CNG ISO Tank Container market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Softwaremymmanews.com

A complete guide to No-code test automation

No code Test Automation is the practice of automating the tests without having to write a single line of code. This practice gives the testers more time to focus on other application functionalities and ensure the app is user-friendly. Moreover, the need to learn to code and have good command over coding has significantly reduced. At present, there are a plethora of tools available in the market to perform no-code test automation. These tools create test scripts themselves without having to write any code. It has become so easy to create tests that a person with no coding knowledge can also do it. All the testing complexities are now narrowed down with the advent of no-code test automation tools.
Public Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Freedom of the Seas successfully completes test cruise

Following a two-night cruise, Freedom of the Seas has completed a test cruise under the supervision of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC). Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley celebrated the completion of the mandated test sailing in a social media post on Tuesday. "Today...
RetailGear Patrol

The Complete Guide to Away Luggage: All Models, Explained

When it comes to luggage, few brands come to mind. Most of those that do bear remembering are often storied, legacy brands with top-tier price tags. Luxury brands like Hermés, Globetrotter and Rimowa have built their brands on craftsmanship and exclusivity; their customers occupying an income bracket that rarely finds itself flying coach. But in recent years one brand has flipped the luggage market on its head. That brand is Away.
CarsEngadget

Airspeeder completes the first test flight for its electric flying race car

Electric air racing just took a significant step forward. The Verge reports that Airspeeder recently completed the first test flight for its electric flying race car, the Alauda Aeronautics Mk3. A remote pilot flew an uncrewed version of the eVTOL aircraft over southern Australia with the country's Civil Aviation Safety Authority watching over the test.
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Land-based salmon farm in rural Nevada on track despite drought

Despite this year’s severe drought, a land-based salmon farm planned for rural Northern Nevada that will use millions of gallons of recycled groundwater is still in the works. The project will rely on a deep water table that should not be impacted by drought, a spokesman for West Coast Salmon...
Aerospace & Defensecoleofduty.com

Military Electro Optical Infrared (Eoir) Systems Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Lockheed Martin, UTC Aerospace, BAE Systems

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Military Electro Optical Infrared (Eoir) Systems Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Military Electro Optical Infrared (Eoir) Systems Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Military Electro Optical Infrared (Eoir) Systems processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Carbon Nanofiber Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Grupo Antolin, SHOWA DENKO, US Research Nanomaterials Inc.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Carbon Nanofiber Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Carbon Nanofiber Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Carbon Nanofiber processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Global Air-cushion Vehicles Market Revenue Strategy 2026: Aerohod, AirLift Hovercraft, ALMAZ, Griffon Hoverwork, Textron, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Hovertechnics, Hovertrans Solutions, Neoteric Hovercraft, Feodosia Shipbuilding Company, The British Hovercraft Company, Universal Hovercraft, etc.

DataIntelo, 09-04-2020: The research report on the Air-cushion Vehicles Market is a deep analysis of the market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the changing market situations. The report covers all the necessary information required by new entrants as well as the existing players to gain deeper insight.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Flexible Solar Panel Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Global Solar, MiaSolé, Flisom

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Flexible Solar Panel Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Flexible Solar Panel Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Flexible Solar Panel processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsroboticstomorrow.com

Industrial Automation Market Size & Share, Industry Analysis | Eternity Insights

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being. The growth of this market is propelled by the extensive use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, continuous innovation in industrial...
Businessplasticstoday.com

Toray Opens Resins Technical Center in Europe

Japan’s Toray is opening the doors of its Resins Technical Center at its Automotive Center Europe (AMCEU) near Munich. The new facility will support Toray Resins Europe GmbH, which markets and sells high-performance resin compounds. The main mission is to support customer application development by swiftly providing technical data, assisting...
Economygcaptain.com

Danaos Takes Full Stake in Five-Ship Gemini Joint Venture

Greek containership owner Danaos (NYSE: DAC) has exercised its option to acquire the remaining 51% equity in its joint venture Gemini Shipholdings Corporation. Gemini owns a fleet of five containerships employed on time charters with an aggregate capacity of 32,531 TEU. , Danaos said the contract coverage for ships stands at 100% for the next 12 months, while the weighted average contract duration of the Gemini fleet is 3.8 years, weighted by contracted revenues.