Ecochlor Completes all Land-based and Shipboard Testing for

No code Test Automation is the practice of automating the tests without having to write a single line of code. This practice gives the testers more time to focus on other application functionalities and ensure the app is user-friendly. Moreover, the need to learn to code and have good command over coding has significantly reduced. At present, there are a plethora of tools available in the market to perform no-code test automation. These tools create test scripts themselves without having to write any code. It has become so easy to create tests that a person with no coding knowledge can also do it. All the testing complexities are now narrowed down with the advent of no-code test automation tools.