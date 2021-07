More shops and restaurants reopen and new arrivals. • 20 restaurants and 45 shops reopen at Munich Airport. • New arrivals: “Hard Rock Cafe Shop” and “dean&david”. Normality is gradually returning to Munich Airport: On average, there are currently 400 take-offs and landings with over 30,000 passengers every day. Those passengers can now take advantage of an extensive range of catering, shops and services. In total, more than 20 restaurants and bars, around 45 shops and six car rental offices have reopened across the two terminals, the Munich Airport Center (MAC) and the Visitors Park. A list of the shops and restaurants that are currently open to passengers can be found at We are open.