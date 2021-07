It’s a seasonal self-promise that many of us tell ourselves when summer returns: “I’m going to read more books.” Or possibly, “I’m going to read a book.”. There’s something so comforting about reading an absorbing book while relaxing outdoors as the rest of the world spins out of control around you. For those fleeting minutes, or hours, nothing else matters but that book’s plot or theme or takeaways. Everything else — your job, your family, your troubles — feels like an annoying mosquito in your ear, which you swap away while turning page after page.