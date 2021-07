Most people will be happy fitting into a group and feeling acceptance from other people. This may be because it is common in our society to have circles sharing similar interests, and being different is perceived as something negative. Thus, people tend to find ways to be accepted, even if it takes changing the way they are. The problem begins when you start to lose your identity as you work on fitting in with people you admire. Any shortcoming on your part makes you feel like a lesser person, and you don’t deserve to be where you want to be.