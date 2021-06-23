Two Wounded in Late-Night New Iberia Shooting
New Iberia police are investigating a late-night shooting that landed two people in the hospital. According to investigators, that shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on South Hopkins Street near Lombard Street. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims with non-life-threatening wounds. Those victims were taken to an area hospital. Police have not said what the victims' current conditions are.999ktdy.com