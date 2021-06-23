Cancel
New Iberia, LA

Two Wounded in Late-Night New Iberia Shooting

By Ian Auzenne
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 11 days ago
New Iberia police are investigating a late-night shooting that landed two people in the hospital. According to investigators, that shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on South Hopkins Street near Lombard Street. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims with non-life-threatening wounds. Those victims were taken to an area hospital. Police have not said what the victims' current conditions are.

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

