Striking Alabama Miners Call Out NYC Hedge Funds for Bringing in Scabs

The United States Department of Justice filed charges in Manhattan federal court against Sean Wygovsky (age 40). The DOJ charged him with securities fraud and wire fraud in connection with his scheme to steal confidential information about the trade orders of his employer, Toronto-based Polar Asset Management Partners, in order to conduct hundreds of timely, profitable personal securities trades in the same stocks as Polar Asset Management Partners. Sean Wygovsky attempted to hide his conduct by trading or causing trading in brokerage accounts held in the names of his close relatives. Sean Wygovsky was arrested on the morning of July 2, 2021 in Austin, Texas, and is expected to be presented in federal court this afternoon before a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Texas. Wygovsky is charged with one count of securities fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.