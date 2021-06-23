Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Discovering something deeper than a title

By Lori Ann PALOMARES
Killeen Daily Herald
 10 days ago

What type of person would you say you are? Well, I know this is a vague and broad question, but perhaps what is being asked is — do you consider yourself a doer, thinker, creator, analyzer or somewhere in between all of this? Since we are tactical beings seeking purpose and direction, we tend to label ourselves based on how we approach tasks, navigate through them and then how we complete them. Not only this, we are constantly pushed and shoved around from the time of child development to seek and discover our sole purpose and contribution to society. Therefore, as we walk through life, some of us realize what we want to do and become easily and others of us have a more challenging time pinpointing exactly who we are — and what we are destined to be. Now, there are a myriad of life situations that may be darker, harder and seemingly unfair than others, but there are also those who have beat those odds, confronted adversity and have become more than the stigmas they have been placed in.

kdhnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Killeen, TX
Society
City
Killeen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
News Break
Army
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...