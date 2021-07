Could Amazon end up being ‘the Amazon of weed’?. Since even before states started to legalize weed for adult use, people in the legal-cannabis business, and many of their customers, worried about the prospect of big companies dominating the industry. It might be Coca-Cola or Anheuser-Busch or Altria—the tobacco giant. Or it might be a pot company—like, say, MedMen—that grows into market dominance. Which company, people wondered, will be the Amazon of weed?