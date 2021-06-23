Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Arm CCA will put confidential compute in the hands of every developer

design-reuse.com
 13 days ago

-- Earlier this year we announced the new Armv9 architecture, which will form the leading edge of the next 300 billion Arm-based chips. This included the introduction of the Arm Confidential Compute Architecture (Arm CCA), a key feature of Armv9-A and the next step in transforming how we think about the trust model of compute environments in every application. Today, we’re unveiling the initial technical specifications for Arm CCA and sharing our vision for the next steps to unlocking the power and full potential of data, by making the benefits of confidential computing accessible to all developers.

www.design-reuse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cca#Computing Hardware#Computing Power#Edge Computing#Cloud Computing#Arm Cca#Realms Dynamic Trustzone#Rme#Realms Working#Arm Fellow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Confidential Computing Consortium Adds End User Advisory Council

Being able to encrypt data while it’s actually being used has always been a challenge. After all, people and systems need to see information in order to use it. For years, security vendors and enterprises alike have sought ways to encrypt such active data, but it has proven to be a significant challenge.
Computersarxiv.org

CLOAK: A Framework For Development of Confidential Blockchain Smart Contracts

In recent years, as blockchain adoption has been expanding across a wide range of domains, e.g., digital asset, supply chain finance, etc., the confidentiality of smart contracts is now a fundamental demand for practical applications. However, while new privacy protection techniques keep coming out, how existing ones can best fit development settings is little studied. Suffering from limited architectural support in terms of programming interfaces, state-of-the-art solutions can hardly reach general developers. In this paper, we proposed the CLOAK framework for developing confidential smart contracts. The key capability of CLOAK is allowing developers to implement and deploy practical solutions to multi-party transaction (MPT) problems, i.e., transact with secret inputs and states owned by different parties by simply specifying it. To this end, CLOAK introduced a domain-specific annotation language for declaring privacy specifications and further automatically generating confidential smart contracts to be deployed with trusted execution environment (TEE) on blockchain. In our evaluation on both simple and real-world applications, developers managed to deploy business services on blockchain in a concise manner by only developing CLOAK smart contracts whose size is less than 30% of the deployed ones.
ComputersData Center Knowledge

Arm Ltd. Publishes Specs for ‘Realms:’ On-chip Computing Enclaves

Last March, in a clear effort to differentiate its processor features from x86, as part of its version 9 architecture, Arm Limited introduced its concept of realms — isolated regions of the processor where threads are fully encrypted, and inaccessible by other threads. On Wednesday, the licensor of semiconductor IP published the technical specifications for Realms (capital “R”) as the foundation for what the company now calls Arm Confidential Compute Architecture (CCA).
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HPE acquires Zerto to expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. “Data is now the most critical asset,”...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Claranet cloud lead: Sharper developer tools needed for edge compute

We all know where the edge is, it’s that peripheral zone of data existence somewhere near the outer reaches of the western spiral arm of the galaxy in the Internet of Things (IoT). Given that we are now empowering our IoT devices with an increasingly sophisticated set of data storage,...
Softwarearxiv.org

Image Classification with CondenseNeXt for ARM-Based Computing Platforms

In this paper, we demonstrate the implementation of our ultra-efficient deep convolutional neural network architecture: CondenseNeXt on NXP BlueBox, an autonomous driving development platform developed for self-driving vehicles. We show that CondenseNeXt is remarkably efficient in terms of FLOPs, designed for ARM-based embedded computing platforms with limited computational resources and can perform image classification without the need of a CUDA enabled GPU. CondenseNeXt utilizes the state-of-the-art depthwise separable convolution and model compression techniques to achieve a remarkable computational efficiency. Extensive analyses are conducted on CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100 and ImageNet datasets to verify the performance of CondenseNeXt Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) architecture. It achieves state-of-the-art image classification performance on three benchmark datasets including CIFAR-10 (4.79% top-1 error), CIFAR-100 (21.98% top-1 error) and ImageNet (7.91% single model, single crop top-5 error). CondenseNeXt achieves final trained model size improvement of 2.9+ MB and up to 59.98% reduction in forward FLOPs compared to CondenseNet and can perform image classification on ARM-Based computing platforms without needing a CUDA enabled GPU support, with outstanding efficiency.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

The Best Java Libraries that Every Developer Should Know

The best code is no code at all. This sentence has multiple meanings. One of the ways of interpreting it is that you should use third-party libraries. There are many advantages of libraries: you should not re-invent the wheel. Huge communities support them. Also, the code of libraries is high-performance and well tested. The Java ecosystem has been growing for 25 years, and you can find Java libraries for solving a lot of routine tasks.
Softwarenotebookcheck.net

Windows 11: Android apps will run on computers with AMD, ARM and Intel processors

Microsoft will not restrict Android app emulation to Intel processors on Windows 11. Instead, the next generation of Windows will be capable of running Android apps on ARM and AMD-based processors. Sideloading remains an unanswered question for the time being, though. While a Windows 11 build leaked before Microsoft's announcement,...
Computerskomando.com

PC bug puts 30 million computers at risk – Do this now

Consumers looking to buy a new laptop will often stick to well-known brands over smaller offerings. There isn’t just a sense of quality and craftsmanship that goes with a brand name, but also a perceived notion of trust and that it doesn’t have flaws. Surely the big brands can be...
ComputersAndroid Central

The best alternative to cloud storage puts privacy in your hands

The era of unlimited cloud storage for major providers has recently ended, or will be ending soon. Cloud storage has its benefits, such as files being synced and updated across devices — as long as you have an internet connection. Up until very recently the free unlimited storage offered was enough to keep most users hooked, and seemed a boon to those not bothered about the 'cloudiness' of privacy issues. However, changing to a subscription service means concerns like security, control, or possible data leakages by third-party providers are all much more in focus.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

20 Terminal Commands That Every Developer Should Know

Terminal commands to know for your better workflow and efficiency. If you are a developer, then there is a high chance that you would be working on a server running on a Linux-based operating system. And you would need to work with commands as part of your regular work. Here you will go through a list of different terminal commands that would be very helpful in your development work.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

17 Clever JavaScript Tricks That Every Developer Should Use

In JavaScript, there is a beautiful, elegant, highly expressive language that is buried under a steaming pile of good intentions and blunders. 👉1# —Remove Duplicate (Pro Way) You mostly use a loop to iterate the whole Array to remove the duplicates from them. But I will show you the Pro...
Cell PhonesComputer Weekly

Toughening up web and mobile apps

Internet connectivity has become the lifeblood of business. During the Covid-19 pandemic, this connectivity has enabled many organisations to remain operational, even when their physical offices were closed due to lockdown measures. Web storefronts benefited from the uplift in e-commerce and organisations accelerated digital transformation initiatives to make business processes seamless.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Enterprise Cloud Security Guide: Secure Application Development

This article is part of the Enterprise Cloud Security Series with Part I - Introduction which introduces the space and how it differs from on-premise security. Part II - Foundation covers the security consideration for building the cloud foundation. This article focuses on building security in the application development process.
Businessthefastmode.com

Google Cloud, Ericsson to Jointly Develop 5G and Edge Cloud Solutions

Google Cloud and Ericsson last week announced a partnership to jointly develop 5G and edge cloud solutions to help CSPs digitally transform and to unlock new enterprise and consumer use cases. Globally, industries with edge presences - including communication service providers, retailers, manufacturers, transport businesses, healthcare and media/entertainment providers -...
Softwareaithority.com

Prancer Cloud Security Platform Is Announcing Security Scan of ACK Files

Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature in its Shift-Left suite of security tools. With the latest version, Prancer supports Static Code Analysis of the AWS Controllers for Kubernetes (ACK) to understand the cloud security misconfigurations. Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature in its Shift-Left suite of security tools....
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Deploying a Docker container with ECS and Fargate.

Including the a guide to the necessary permissions. This week I needed to deploy a Docker image on ECS as part of a data ingestion pipeline. I found the process of deploying the Docker image to ECS to be fairly straight forward, but getting the correct permissions from the security team was a bear.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Schedule a Serverless Google Cloud Function to Run Periodically

Do you have some code that needs to be run regularly? Read along to learn how to do this using a serverless function on the google cloud platform (GCP). As a data scientist/engineer, I often have code that needs to run periodically. This could be anything from processing some log files every day at 02:00 pm or running a machine learning model every day at 01:00 am.

Comments / 0

Community Policy