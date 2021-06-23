Arm CCA will put confidential compute in the hands of every developer
-- Earlier this year we announced the new Armv9 architecture, which will form the leading edge of the next 300 billion Arm-based chips. This included the introduction of the Arm Confidential Compute Architecture (Arm CCA), a key feature of Armv9-A and the next step in transforming how we think about the trust model of compute environments in every application. Today, we’re unveiling the initial technical specifications for Arm CCA and sharing our vision for the next steps to unlocking the power and full potential of data, by making the benefits of confidential computing accessible to all developers.www.design-reuse.com