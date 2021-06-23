NHL Has Ways to Fix Salary Cap Circumvention in the Playoffs
NHL teams are always looking for ways to get an edge, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the lack of a salary cap during the postseason, many teams have developed strategies to take advantage of this rule. Through the use of long-term injured reserve (LTIR), teams can remain cap compliant through the regular season. This is not new, as we have seen examples from Patrick Kane being held out in 2015 so the Chicago Blackhawks could acquire key pieces for their Cup run, or the fact that the Toronto Maple Leafs finished last season with a cap hit of $95 million by making use of LTIR.